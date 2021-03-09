PSI Awarded $8.8 Million U.S. Army Europe’s Installation Access Control Support Services Contract

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—a leading provider of enterprise information technology (IT) solutions and services to the federal government—announced today it has been awarded the Installation Access Control Support Services (IACSS) task order by the U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) headquarters. The task order has a total estimated value of $8.8 million over a five-year period, inclusive of a 10-month base period and four one-year options.



The Installation Access Control System (IACS) is an integrated Identity Management and Force Protection system providing an additional layer of physical security for active duty military personnel, their families, civil services, and contractors working on U.S. Military and Host Nation installations in Germany, Italy and Belgium in accordance with Department of Defense (DoD), Army, USAREUR regulations, and specific site Command policies. Under the task order, the PSI Team will augment United States Army Garrison (USAG) staff in Registration Operations and Security Operations, operate a registration Help Desk, and manage contract operations in Europe.

“Winning this task order is a significant milestone for PSI,” said Eric Skiff, PSI’s National Security Sector President. “We look forward to the opportunity to optimize installation access and to continue our exceptional track record of providing best-in-class identity solutions for this important client.”

Work under IACSS will be performed under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) professional services contract.

