Exodus to Conduct Live Webcast with a Q&A Session on March 12, 2021 about its Planned Regulation A+ Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc., a Delaware corporation that has developed a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, invites users and investors to discuss Exodus’ planned Regulation A+ public offering with CEO & Co-Founder JP Richardson and CFO James Gernetzke on a live webcast on March 12, 2021, at noon ET.

Exodus Live Investor Webcast

March 12, 2021

12:00 pm ET/ 9 am PT

Access the webcast via the investor section of the website. Note the link will be available 30 minutes prior at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT.

of the website. Note the link will be available 30 minutes prior at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT. Questions may be asked Live, via chat in the webcast In advance, by emailing exit@lhai.com ATTN Exodus Webcast

The webcast will remain on the website for at least 90 days.



Exodus’ Planned Regulation A+ Public Offering

On February 26, 2021, Exodus publicly filed its preliminary Offering Circular for the planned sale of up to $75 million in Class A common stock to the public at a price of $27.42 a share. The preliminary offering circular may be viewed on the SEC website . The preliminary Offering Circular is subject to the review and qualification of the SEC.

As announced, Exodus intends to conduct the planned public offering of Class A common stock in the following transformative manner:

Subscriptions for the shares of Class A common stock would be made through either the mobile or desktop versions of the Exodus Wallet. The Exodus Wallet is currently available for download on the exodus.com website, the Apple iOS app store, and the Google Play store.

website, the Apple iOS app store, and the Google Play store. Subscriptions for the shares would be paid for with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and USD Coin (USDC).

Within nine months after the qualification of the offering, Exodus anticipates that the shares would be represented by blockchain common stock tokens that would be held in the Exodus Wallet.

Securitize, Inc., a Delaware corporation and registered transfer agent, would be the transfer agent for the shares of Class A common stock.

Exodus, which was founded on the values of empowerment, freedom and transparency in finance, has grown to serve over a million active users with its easy-to-use applications for desktop and mobile devices. With an investment platform designed to issue shares of equity within the app, Exodus aims to facilitate the democratization of finance and extend beyond the old ICO token model, allowing users to become investors and actual owners of Exodus in a regulated manner. The common stock offering would fuel the growth and improvement of the Exodus platform and user experience by funding operations and application development.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy to use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users’ own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. For more info visit exodus.com .

Contacts

Investors: Kirsten Chapman & Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, exit@lhai.com 415-433-3777

Media: Joe Coufal, Wachsman, Exodus@wachsman.com 917-900-5351

