TVO Original 'TRIPPING The Niagara' is an immersive three-hour bird’s-eye view of the Niagara Region

April 2, 2021 premiere highlights history and natural attractions in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 2, 2021 at 7 pm ET on TVO and streaming anytime after that on tvo.org and the TVO YouTube channel, TVO presents the world broadcast and online premiere of TVO Original TRIPPING The Niagara. This is the second installment of the hugely popular and immersive Tripping series.

This stunning documentary enables viewers to fly like a red-tailed hawk along the lower portion of the Niagara River. The audience will soar above 24 kilometres of one of the most beautiful areas of Ontario. Along the way they will visit historic forts, vineyards, orchards, treacherous white-water and the world’s most famous waterfalls.

“Last year we toured part of the historic Rideau canal by boat. More than 1.2 million people in Ontario watched. This year, we are taking audiences on a soaring bird’s-eye view of another historical region in Canada: the Niagara. This mesmerizing journey is the only tour of its kind, and a unique way to visit the Niagara region, especially during the pandemic,” says Jane Jankovic, TVO’s Executive Producer of Documentaries.

Approaching from Lake Ontario, our red-tailed hawk flies up the Niagara River towards Niagara Falls. We frequently break away from the flowing water to explore the incredible countryside on the Canadian side of the river. Travelling south, the hawk visits a winery, the towering Brock’s Monument, a peach orchard, the splendid botanical gardens and the flashy attractions of Clifton Hill before ending his flight at Niagara Falls.

Animated sequences bring to life some of the major historic events along the way. We see Fort George in the midst of a battle and experience what it felt like to be in Niagara-on-the-Lake in the 1850s. Numerous factoids are seamlessly embedded throughout the journey to give information that enriches the viewers’ experience and knowledge of the Niagara area.

“This was such a fun doc to produce, to be able to allow people to soar like a bird over some of the most magnificent scenery in Ontario, it was great fun but also challenging,” says Mitch Azaria, Executive Producer at Good Earth Productions. “We tried to replicate the flight of a red-tailed hawk. We watched hawks for days, and we believe we have come as close as possible to being a hawk while also going into the wonderful nooks and crannies of Niagara.”

TVO Original TRIPPING The Niagara will also air on TVO Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 7 pm and 10 pm ET, and is available to stream anytime across Canada on tvo.org or the TVO YouTube Channel beginning Friday April 2, 2021 at 7 pm ET.

Explore extra program materials online:

Experience the Niagara in 360-degree virtual reality through four immersive short stories, including an incredible view of Niagara Falls that makes you feel like you are there.

Watch behind-the-scenes stories as the documentary crew deals with the challenges and surprises this landscape throws at them as they film TVO Original TRIPPING The Niagara.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and www.tvokids.com.

