Express Tops Off Monumental Year with Sales Up 10% in Q4

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year filled with global economic uncertainty, international staffing giant Express Employment Professionals finished 2020 on a high note with sales up 10% in Q4, 61 total franchise agreements signed and numerous awards for industry recognition.

Early in the year, the company announced the acquisition of Frontline Recruitment Group, a direct-hire staffing firm in Australia and New Zealand and is now expanding Express Employment Professionals franchises in the region.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Express leadership pivoted all efforts to support franchisees, ensuring their survival through a once-in-a-lifetime event. This included temporarily adjusting the royalty agreement between the franchisor and its more than 830 franchises and other cost savings for franchisees.

“While we hoped it would never be necessary, years of preparation and a strong business continuity plan ensured that Express would not only survive this pandemic but thrive as industry leaders,” Express CEO Bill Stoller said. “Our amazing network of franchisees came to the table daily with ideas and support for their fellow business owners, creating an encouraging environment for each other in even the toughest times.”

These efforts, combined with a focus on staffing essential businesses, propelled job openings to above pre-pandemic levels by the end of summer with sales steadily climbing to record levels year-over-year. At the end of January 2021, sales were up over the previous year by nearly 15%.

Express sales topped out at $3.23 billion for 2020 and Express Employment placed a total of 526,000 employees at client companies.

As sales continued to grow, Express was also recognized with several industry accolades, including:

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List and Best in Category, a Top Global Franchise, a Top 100 Franchises for Less than $150,000 and one of the Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Staffing Industry Analysts’ Sixth Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Second Largest U.S. Industrial Staffing Firm, Sixth Largest U.S. Office/Clerical Staffing Firm and 10 th Largest Global Staffing Firm

Largest Global Staffing Firm One of Forbes’ America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms and America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Client Award, Best of Staffing® Talent Award and Best of Staffing® Talent Diamond Award

“Going into 2021, the future is bright for Express,” Stoller said. “We continue to focus on putting a million people to work annually and providing businesses with the HR and workforce solutions necessary to put the economy back on track.”

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing company has more than 830 franchises in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Since inception, Express has put more than 9 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 526,000 people globally in 2020. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com.