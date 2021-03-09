Communications Interface Market Analysis by Component, Number of Ports, Mode of Communication, Application | Rising Demand for Improved Network Connectivity Propels the Global Communication Interface

The key Players in the Global Communications Interface Market are Omron, Honeywell International, Texas Instruments, ABB, PR Electronics, Eaton Corporation, Gauging Systems, Rockwell Automation, ProSoft Technology, Parker Hannifin, Lenze, API Nanotronics, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, NXP Semiconductor

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Communications Interface Market is predicted to expand at a significant rate from 2018 to 2026 (forecast period).

The communication interface is a network designed to meet a specific standard to allow communication between two machines or devices. Serial ports involving cables are the most commonly used communications interface in today's world.

The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the growing demand for improved network connectivity are factors accelerating the growth of the global communications interface industry. Industry 4.0, a smart technology standard, has seen wide adoption in manufacturing/production and related industries to improve operational efficiency. The adoption of Industry 4.0 needs intelligent networking devices to communicate with each other. These devices are equipped with different communication interfaces to allow easy and continuous communication, and these benefits drive the demand for communication interface modules during the forecast period. Cisco OptoStar II by Cisco Systems, Inc. is an intelligent communication interface module used for communication within each module and the bus of the network management system and as an alarm for system failure. The module uses a common 19-in OptoStar II chassis to hold both intelligent communications interface modules and other OptoStar II modules.

However, the lack of adequate network infrastructure in developing countries is expected to impede market growth during the forecast period. The market is finding opportunities from the introduction of advanced and intelligent networking devices and the increasing adoption of M2M and IoT communication technologies across industry verticals.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Communications Interface Market

The industry is anticipated to undergo a mild slowdown given the global outbreak of a new coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing works are at a halt due to labor shortages. This has led to a substantial decrease in demand from the end-use industries.

Market Segmentation

The global communications interface market has been segmented based on components, number of ports, mode of communication, and application.

By component, the global communications interface market has been segmented into hardware modules and services. The services segment has been segmented into implementation and support, and training.

By the number of ports, the global communications interface market has been segmented into 1-Port and 2-Port.

By mode of communication, the global communications interface market has been segmented into wired and wireless. The wired segment has been further segmented into Ethernet, USB, RS-232/RS-485, and others, while the wireless segment has been further segregated into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, and others.

By application, the global communications interface market has been segmented into industrial networking, railway signaling systems, battery monitoring systems, remote sensors communications, machine to machine communication, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global communications interface market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America to lead the global market

North America presently dominates the global communications interface market. It has a large market share due to the presence of the majority of main players in the market who are investing extensively in research and development activities to develop advanced networking hardware solutions and provide seamless connectivity. In addition, the region is also an early adopter of technology and has invested massively in R&D for the advancement of wireless technologies by countries like the United States and Canada in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Governments in the region have increasingly embraced digitalization initiatives that are expected to fuel demand in the region. The region is also experiencing an increasing demand for connected devices and the adoption of smart and intelligent technologies like IoT and M2M communications, which is also expected to fuel the demand for communication interfaces in the region. Europe is also projected to have a large market share, while the Middle East, Africa, and South America regions are experiencing steady growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the involvement of several international and regional players, the global communications interface market is fairly fragmented and competitive. Market players are actively engaged in technological development, global expansion, and mergers and acquisitions in order to retain their marketplace.

The prominent players active in the global communications interface market are

Omron (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

PR Electronics (Denmark)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Gauging Systems (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Lenze (Germany)

API Nanotronics (US)

ProSoft Technology (US)

Qualcomm (US)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

