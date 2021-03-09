P.F. Chang’s Invests in the Digital Guest Experience with Wisely Partnership

Technology implemented to meet future business goals and grow topline sales, including Wisely waitlist, reservations, table and order management

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P.F. Chang’s officially announced today its partnership with Wisely , the guest engagement platform and restaurant CRM company that provides waitlist & reservations, table & order management, marketing automation, and guest sentiment tools for the industry, as the company aims at continuing to evolve the digital guest experience. This newly implemented technology builds upon P.F. Chang’s expanded commitment to convenience and creating a personalized experience for guests.



While P.F. Chang’s has seen an increased demand for take-out, creating an even more seamless, safe dine-in experience continues to be a top priority for the brand. Through the company’s new partnership, P.F. Chang’s is utilizing Wisely’s waitlist and reservations, which allow guests to book a table for dine-in, or check the wait for a table from wherever they are through Google, the P.F. Chang’s website, and P.F Chang’s mobile app. Upon arrival at the restaurant, Wisely’s Host App automatically flags P.F. Chang’s rewards members within the app, ensuring managers and servers can greet guests accordingly. With Wisely’s table and order management, restaurant team members can manage and communicate with dine-in guests as well as those who’ve placed a pick-up or curbside order.

“One of our top priorities is implementing technology that ultimately helps us to connect with our guests, wherever they are and however they want to experience P.F. Chang’s,” said P.F. Chang’s CMO Tana Davila. “Wisely is making dining with us more efficient for both guests and our team members.”

“Wisely transforms the way restaurants work—both operationally and digitally,” says Wisely CEO and Cofounder Mike Vichich. “Our goal is to help restaurants put guests first and deliver the best possible personalized experience. We’re proud of how quickly the P.F. Chang’s team has seen success with our newest product enhancements—ultimately reducing friction for both on-premise and off-premise customers.”

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here . For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

About Wisely

Wisely’s Marketing Automation/CRM, Waitlist/Reservations/Table Management, and Guest Sentiment solutions bridge the gap between customer data and customer experience, giving brands new ways to personalize and drive profits — at scale. Simply put, Wisely helps restaurants use data to curate a more personal experience for their guests (in-restaurant and online) and, in turn, boost profitability. From the best run operations to the most effective marketing campaigns—a partnership with Wisely is proven to drive results. For more, visit: www.getwisely.com .

Contact:

