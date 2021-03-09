Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market is Poised to Reflect 12.3% CAGR Globally and Revenue will Surpass USD 43.73 Billion by 2025 | Market Research Future

The profiled leaders of the Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corp, Cisco System Inc, Ciena Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Fujitsu Ltd, ADVA Optical Networking, ADTRAN, Infinera, Aliathon Technology Ltd, Allied Telesyn, Aten Technology Inc, Britestream Networks Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global Optical Transport Network Market size to reach USD 43.73 billion at a 12.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period).

Optical Transport Network (OTN), an ITU standard widely known as "digital wrapper," is a next-generation industry-standard protocol offering an effective and globally accepted way to multiplex services onto optical light paths. The optical network helps to provide a flexible, scalable, and robust Optical Transport Network that helps cater to various client signals for the expansion of equally varied service requirements, including SONET/SDH, PDH, ATM, and Fiber Channels. It is a collection of Optical Network Elements (ONE) connected by optical fiber links capable of providing the functionality of multiplexing, transport, management, switching, supervision, and survival of optical channels carrying client signals.

OTN plays a critical role in making the network an open and programmable platform, allowing transport to become as important as computing and storage in intelligent data center networking. Nowadays, a large portion of system traffic is packet-based, created by a multitude of services and applications in erratic traffic patterns, with widely varying and more stringent requirements for bandwidth and data transmission performance. In addition, undertaking organizations need high speeds, unwavering quality, and high uptime for information. As a consequence, they are continually looking for ideal system arrangements.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Optical Transport Network Market

Implementation of a number of regulations by governments of various countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, like a complete shutdown of manufacturing units, is expected to have an impact on the growth of the global optical transport network industry.

Market Segmentation

The global optical transport network (OTN) industry has been segmented based on service, component, technology, and vertical.

By services, the global optical transport network (OTN) market has been segmented into network design, network support, and others. The network design segment earned the largest market share of 40.7% in 2018; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The network support segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0%.

By component, the global optical transport network (OTN) market has been segmented into the optical switch, optical packet platform, and others. The optical switch segment held the largest market share of 42.6% in 2018; it is expected to reflect a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The optical packet platform segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.9%.

By technology, the global optical transport network (OTN) market has been segregated into Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer (DWDN), Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDN), and others (SONET/SDH).

By vertical, the global optical transport network (OTN) market has been segmented into IT/telecommunications, healthcare, retail, government, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global optical transport network (OTN) market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America to lead the global market

North America is the industry leader in the optical transport network market. This is largely due to factors such as the growing implementation of high-speed communications network technologies. Other factors that affect market growth include higher maturity in the market relative to other regional markets, rising demand for mobile phones and the internet, and data center operations. The countries included in this research report are the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The optical transport network industry in the US is predicted to grow at a significant rate, largely due to the presence of key market players like Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Ciena Corporation. Factors driving the US market growth include the presence of a large number of network device manufacturers and solution providers in the country, a growing number of data centers, and the adoption of OTN technology by telecommunications operators. With the provision of an extended bandwidth of up to 100 gigabits per second, Huawei's DWDM technology-based solution is garnering more and more telecommunications network operators.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a range of international and regional players, the global optical transport network (OTN) market is relatively fragmented and competitive. Market players are heavily engaged in technological growth, global expansion, and mergers and acquisitions in order to protect their market position.

Notable players in the global optical transport network (OTN) market are

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Alcatel-Lucent SA (France)

ZTE Corp (China)

Cisco System Inc (US)

Aliathon Technology Ltd (US)

Ciena Corporation (US)

Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

ADVA Optical Networking (Germany)

ADTRAN (US)

Britestream Networks Inc. (US)

Infinera (US)

Allied Telesyn (US)

Aten Technology Inc (Taiwan)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (US)

Industry News

In March 2020, NCipher Security LLC opened its new office in the Netherlands. With this, the company will serve customers and their associates in and around the region.

In February 2020, nCipher Security LLC entered into an agreement with DNA Connect, a leading specialist distributor of security solutions in Australia, to provide data protection and cybersecurity solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

