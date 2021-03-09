West Coast Architecture Firm AO Selects Atlanta as Eastern Regional Corporate Hub

Award-winning Atlanta-based architects to lead Southeast office; design service sectors include retail, mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, data centers, science & tech

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the entire commercial real estate spectrum, today announced the grand opening of its Midtown Atlanta office located at 1447 Peachtree St. NE. The office is spearheaded by AO Partner Richard Clarke, IV, an accomplished design architect and Atlanta resident with a diverse and distinguished portfolio of award-winning developments. Atlanta-based architect Johnny Hembree also joins the AO leadership team as principal.



AO’s Atlanta location supports the firm’s business growth and the evolution of its offerings which include architecture, planning, interior, and landscape design. It expands upon AO’s growing body of work in markets across the country and overseas while establishing a Southeast presence for its core developer client base in commercial real estate, including retail, mixed-use, office, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, healthcare, data centers, and science and technology.

“AO has been providing best-in-class architectural and client services for over 45 years and we are thrilled to continue the firm’s legacy here in Atlanta,” said Rob Budetti, managing partner at AO. “The local commercial real estate market is thriving in Atlanta with huge demand for quality design and progressive development and we see a gap in the marketplace for the types of services and expertise that AO has to offer. As an integrated one-stop firm with a wide-ranging expertise across all CRE product types, AO offers its clients capabilities that are truly unique to this market.”

AO Atlanta Office Leadership

Richard Clarke, IV, AIA, brings more than 35 years’ experience designing, planning and directing projects across all major commercial real estate sectors, including retail, hospitality, mixed-use, and industrial projects through all phases of development and entitlements. As an AO partner, Clarke maintains a bicoastal presence serving his local Atlanta-based clients while continuing to oversee projects in California and across the country. In the Atlanta Metro area, Clarke has played a key role in several landmark projects including Campanile, 999 Peachtree and Merchant’s Walk in Marietta, a dynamic Whole Foods-anchored shopping center.

“Our team’s approach to creative regional design solutions and integrated architectural services really complements Atlanta’s rich culture and dynamic economic growth. We’re excited to leverage our expansive range of architectural expertise and fresh approach to design to keep contributing to the growth of world class communities, environments and workplaces in the Southeast region,” adds Partner Richard Clarke, IV.

Johnny Hembree, AIA, LEED AP, NCIDQ, brings over 30 years of architectural experience spanning large and technical projects in the mission critical, office, medical, higher education, civic, multifamily and senior housing sectors. Notably, he was lead designer on S1 Corporation’s Atlanta headquarters, AT&T’s Alpharetta data center and the Cobb & Douglas County Public Health Center in Marietta. Drawing on his extensive design experience and industry connections, Hembree will focus on growing AO’s science and technology, senior living, and healthcare practices. He is a board member of 7x24 Exchange Atlanta Chapter, an organization uniting key players in the mission critical enterprise information structure and is an active member of the Georgia Healthcare Association and the Technology Association of Georgia.

About AO

AO is a relationship-focused, design-driven architectural, interior, and planning services firm helping clients create places where people and business flourish. In its 46th year, the firm has 13 distinct areas of expertise, including multifamily, retail, hospitality, mixed-use, science and technology, data centers, restaurant, healthcare, office, industrial, parking, landscape, global design, modular and transit-oriented development. AO is known for its ardent collaboration with developers and owners, and deep expertise across various building types. AO operates from studios in the cities of Orange, San Diego and Sunnyvale, CA and Atlanta, GA, where it serves clients across the Americas, Asia and beyond. Visit aoarchitects.com to learn more.

