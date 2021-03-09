Sealed Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

The company modernizing home heating and cooling among top-ranked in the Energy category

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

“Modernizing home heating and cooling is an urgent imperative for the sake of our health and the planet, but fixing outdated houses is an expensive and laborious undertaking. At Sealed, we’ve pioneered a new financing and service model that makes it easy and affordable for homeowners to adopt the most energy efficient upgrades and get off fossil fuels,” said Lauren Salz, CEO and co-founder of Sealed. “We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of the year, and are excited to continue working towards a future where every home is more comfortable and cleaner for the planet.”

Sealed transforms home heating and cooling to deliver clean air and comfort with less energy. With its financing and service model, Sealed covers the upfront costs of professional upgrades like insulation and HVAC, and homeowners pay back Sealed with energy savings. If the home doesn’t save energy, Sealed doesn’t get paid.

Sealed’s first package, the Comfort Plan, includes upgrades that balance home temperatures and reduce energy waste, including insulation, air sealing, smart tech and lighting. In 2020, Sealed introduced the Climate Control plan, with the goal of efficiently heating and cooling every home with clean, renewable energy. With Climate Control, Sealed installs modern air-source heat pump HVAC systems, technology that can reduce energy used for home heating and cooling by up to 60%. Heat pumps operate up to 3x more efficiently than traditional HVAC, and they can be powered by clean wind and solar because they are operated with electricity.

In February, Sealed announced a partnership with utility National Fuel Gas. The company already partners with most major New York State utilities, including Con Edison, Orange and Rockland Utilities, National Fuel Gas, Central Hudson Utilities, NYSEG and RG&E.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

Sealed is a home wellness company on a mission to make homes healthy, comfortable, and clean for the planet. Sealed is transforming energy, finance and home improvement to deliver clean air and comfort with less energy. Sealed modernizes home heating and cooling with upgrades like insulation and HVAC technology. Sealed matches the right contractor, covers the upfront costs, and stands behind the work: Sealed only gets paid if your house saves energy. Sealed is venture backed and based in New York City. Learn more at sealed.com.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

