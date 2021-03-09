uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair to Brandywine

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Brandywine Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- BRANDYWINE, Md., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Brandywine at 15816-A Crain Highway. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Brandywine and the surrounding communities stay connected.



At uBreakiFix Brandywine, most basic repairs can be completed in under two hours, making tech repairs convenient and efficient for all customers.

“Technology has allowed entire communities to stay connected, even during a time of limited in-person gatherings and travel,” said Ryan Sisserson, Director of Operations for uBreakiFix. “At uBreakiFix, we’re dedicated to providing peace of mind for the Brandywine community. With just a simple fix to a cracked screen or broken charging port, we can help reconnect them with loved ones, colleagues, teachers, and beyond.”

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Brandywine and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/brandywine . uBreakiFix Brandywine is located at:

uBreakiFix

15816-A Crain Hwy, Brandywine, MD 20613

(301) 782-4352

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com ﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30051c42-8862-4e86-a63e-d8d75cf580a9