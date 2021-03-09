NeuShield Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

NeuShield among top-ranked in the Security category

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, developers of the world’s first mirror shielding technology to instantly recover data and files when other malware defenses fail, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. NeuShield’s innovative approach to protecting businesses from ransomware and other threats resulted in the company being ranked No. 9 in the security category.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries and judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

NeuShield is unique in that it is the only anti-ransomware technology that can recover damaged data from malicious software attacks without a backup. NeuShield does more than just detect and block ransomware attacks. NeuShield uses Mirror Shielding™ to protect files ensuring that you can instantly recover important data from any ransomware attack.

“NeuShield takes a different approach to protecting businesses from ransomware attacks by making an attacker believe they have access to a computer’s original data files, but they are in fact only seeing a mirror image of them,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “Even if a device is attacked by Fully Undetectable (FUD) or zero-day ransomware, the user can easily recover the original files with a single click utilizing our Mirror Shielding™ technology to prevent changes to important files. There’s nothing else like it on the market, and it solves a critical pain point, and we’re excited to receive this recognition as a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company.”

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield.

