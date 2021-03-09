Kloudspot Launches New Website Highlighting Comprehensive Solutions to Help Organizations, Venues and Cities Create Safe, Engaging Experiences

/EIN News/ -- New Partner Portal Empowers Channel Partners



SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudspot, Inc., makers of the first network-enabled and cloud-based Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform launched its new, corporate website www.kloudspot.com with a new partner portal as well. The new site enables visitors to easily find information about the Kloudspot solutions they can use to turn location-based data into actionable, real-time business intelligence. The new partner portal provides fast access to tools, support, deal registration, collateral and more.

Homepage of the new www.kloudspot.com and partner portal: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d80a356-a041-42a2-9d2f-7016fb55d3ae

“Organizations today struggle with the same core issue: how to leverage the data in their physical spaces to deliver rich, engaging experiences with the people in those spaces, and at the same time drive efficiencies across their operations,” said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., Kloudspot CEO. “And today, there is increased focus on how to maintain health, safety and individual data privacy too.”

The new Kloudspot.com was built to provide information and resources about the technology solutions the company offers to address these challenges. Forward-looking enterprises, smart cities and educational institutions such as The City of Erie, PA, NEC Networks & Systems Integration Corporation and others have already implemented Kloudspot, and the company was recently honored as one of CRN’s top 20 IoT innovators and awarded the “Smart City Innovation of the Year” by IoT Breakthrough Awards for their deployment across the City of Erie, PA. Kloudspot has also earned numerous awards for technology innovation.

The site is filled with rich content, including videos, eBooks, case studies and a free, online assessment that quickly provides actionable steps organizations can take as they plan to safely reopen and recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Visitors can access the assessment at https://assessment.kloudspot.com. Enhanced search capabilities easily guide visitors to relevant content, and the new partner experience was informed by direct input from Kloudspot’s partners.

“At the end of the day, a website needs to attract, engage and help visitors quickly understand what a company is about, and how it might help them solve real problems,” said Ted Kohnen, CEO, Retina, the digital marketing and technology agency that helped design and develop the new website. “The new site and partner portal will provide a foundation for Kloudspot to bring its innovative technologies and services to market with a ‘best-in-class' user experience that better serves their partner, customer and growing employee ecosystem.”

The Kloudspot Platform provides a unique, cloud solution for location-based intelligence that ingests data from any connected source such as WiFi, 5G, Bluetooth, environmental sensors, temperature scanners and others, applies AI and ML, and then integrates and interprets these data sets in real-time to deliver automated, dynamic, and predictive actions all with customizable security features. Integrations with most enterprise business applications such as WebEx, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and others, combined with network agnostic compatibility, maximizes the investment organizations have already made in their infrastructures.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for blogs and other company information and updates.

About Kloudspot:

Founded in 2016, Kloudspot’s Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform enables the creation of intelligence systems and engagement systems in any location using Wi-Fi and sensor networks. Organizations can leverage actionable insights to deliver compelling digital experiences and ensure safety measures for employees and customers. Kloudspot partners develop solutions that enhance health and safety, lifestyle, and workspace/education experiences.

For more information, or to request a demo or find a partner, please visit www.kloudspot.com or follow Kloudspot on Twitter, or connect on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Connect Marketing

Holly Hagerman

(801) 373-7888

hollyh@connectmarketing.com