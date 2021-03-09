Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JBS USA to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2021

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA will hold its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings conference call on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (7:00 a.m. Mountain). The call will be open to investors in the Company’s bonds and term loan, as well as lenders to the Company’s revolving credit facility and prospective investors, securities analysts and market makers. More information about the call will be posted to the Company’s website at www.jbssa.com. On the website, please go to the “Investors” page and select the “JBS USA bond investors” link. Financial statements and related data for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 will be made available to investors on the Company’s website prior to the call.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global provider of diversified, high-quality food products, including a portfolio of well-recognized brands and innovative, value-added premium products. We are a leading processor of beef, pork and prepared foods in the U.S.; a leading processor of beef in Canada; and a leading processor of beef, lamb, pork and prepared foods in Australia. We are also the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (Pilgrim’s), with operations in the U.S. and Mexico and the owner of Moy Park, a leading poultry and prepared foods company in the U.K. and Europe.

As a global food company, we process, prepare, package and deliver fresh, further-processed and value-added premium meat and poultry products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents.

CONTACT:   Dunham Winoto
    Investor Relations
    JBS.USA@jbssa.com
    970-506-8192
     
Web site:    http://www.jbssa.com/
     
SOURCE:   JBS USA


Primary Logo

