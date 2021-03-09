Great Plains Communications Appoints Matt Porterfield Vice President of Corporate Development

Porterfield will lead strategic expansion and merger and acquisition initiatives for this growing Midwestern provider

/EIN News/ -- Blair, Nebraska, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAIR, Nebraska, March XX, 2021 -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an expanding, privately-owned 13,500+-mile fiber network reaching 11 states, today announced Matt Porterfield has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Corporate Development. In this new role, Porterfield will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities including potential new markets and future merger and acquisition prospects. Porterfield will work closely with the GPC Executive team including CEO, Todd Foje.

“This is a new position the company has added to meet aggressive growth goals and expand our fiber footprint strategically,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Matt’s expertise and strong career history of successfully growing companies in the industry make him a great fit. We are looking forward to working closely with Matt in his new role and extending our network into new markets to serve the needs of more customers.”

“Bandwidth demand continues to rise, creating opportunity throughout the nation,” said Porterfield. “GPC is dedicated to expanding our presence to provide vital fiber-driven services to new areas while increasing revenue and capturing new market share for the company. In my new position, I will be analyzing markets and making tactical recommendations to grow the company effectively while meeting the increasing needs of our customers.”

Porterfield has an extensive track record in telecommunications leadership roles. He was the founder and President of InterCarrier Networks, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Plains Communications in August of 2019. Prior to joining InterCarrier Networks, Porterfield was the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for LightCore, a regional fiber carrier headquartered in St. Louis serving the central United States. Before joining LightCore, he held the position of Vice President of Strategic Sales at New Edge Networks, a national provider of carrier IP wide area networks.

Porterfield will be based out of St. Louis, Missouri.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest. Headquartered in Nebraska, they have over a century of experience providing business, wholesale and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including Ethernet, Internet, video, hosted and voice solutions across an 11-state footprint. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers, utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive 13,500-mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska, extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the Company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit https://www.gpcom.com/.

Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com