CBS Sports Awards 5-Star Rating to Black-Owned Security Company for Stellar Protection at Super Bowl LV
Lock Down Executives Kept Tampa Safe During Super Bowl WeekTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lock Down Executives Security (LDE Security) was one of few security companies handpicked by CBS Sports Security to ensure safety during Super Bowl LV week. After passing through a rigorous process with the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee led by Lakendria Robinson, LDE Security owner Colonel Christopher Brown landed a contract that would catapult his security company into the spotlight.
The compound which served as the command post for CBS Sports Security was designed by LDE Security and built to scale for Super Bowl LV week. LDE Security secured the CBS compound along with providing security agents in the Fan Experience locations across Tampa Bay. LDE Security also ensured that the NFL COVID-19 protocols were followed to guarantee safety for the public during the week-long activities around the Bay area.
Colonel Brown recently spoke to a local newspaper stating: “This was an opportunity for our company to show the world that we are equipped to secure the most delicate and intensive event at its highest level. It doesn’t get any bigger than the Super Bowl and we are proud that we were able to represent Tampa Bay in a positive way.”
LDE Security is led by Colonel Brown along with a team of highly trained prior federal marshals, law enforcement officers, special forces, and prior military personnel. As an SBE/MBE certified agency, LDE specializes in exceeding the physical security needs of their clients by providing the most highly trained security officers in the industry.
LDE Security is now actively collaborating with CBS Sports Security to secure future contracts for upcoming national sporting events.
Website: www.ldesecurity.com
#
C Vanessa Oatman
EVOZ Agency
+1 8137023869
email us here