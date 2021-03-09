AAACSR Report: The People v. The People’s Car: How Volkswagen’s Corporate Culture is Primed to Deceive
Malfeasance at VW in the 21st century didn't begin with the so-called ‘dieselgate’ scandal in 2015 but is perhaps what the company is best known for state-side.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its #DefeatTheVice campaign, the American Alliance for Automotive Corporate Social Responsibility (AAACSR) announces the publication of a report analysis: The People v. The People’s Car: How Volkswagen’s Corporate Culture is Primed to Deceive. Download here for free.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government “formally labeled the Chinese government's policies targeting ethnic Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the northwest region of Xinjiang as ‘genocide,’” constituting serious crimes against humanity.
“Malfeasance at Volkswagen in the 21st century did not begin with the so-called ‘dieselgate’ scandal in 2015 but is perhaps what the company is best known for state-side,” reads the report.
Changchun FAW-Volkswagen worker representative Ai Zhenyu was detained by Chinese police in 2017 for organizing for equal pay. Following his release from police custody, Ai told the China Labour Bulletin: “Volkswagen and Audi have been exposed for their discriminatory practices against Chinese agency workers, they’ve totally disregarded the human rights of Chinese workers.”
AAACSR serves as a watchdog to ensure that global automotive makers competing for American consumer demands are following the highest standards in the following core areas: the environment and clean air, supply chain sustainability and fairness, health and safety, labor and human rights, diversity and inclusion, and the protection of American consumers and the economy.
AAACSR calls on the public to join our #DefeatTheVice campaign in bringing awareness and ensuring up-to-date corporate social responsibility policies and standards among the global automotive industry in the U.S., including Volkswagen.
Special thanks to Amanda Rivkin.
To become an AAACSR organizational partner, join our expert bodies, or get involved in AAACSR’s mission, please visit our website www.aaacsr.org, e-mail info@aaacsr.org or call (202) 670-7149.
Meto Koloski
AAACSR
+1 202-670-7149
info@aaacsr.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn