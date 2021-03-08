Pelosi Statement on Re-Introduction of Violence Against Women Act

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after House Democrats re-introduced the bipartisan Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act:

“Today, our nation takes a great step forward to advance justice, safety and dignity for American women, as the House re-introduces a landmark and transformative Violence Against Women Act. We are particularly proud to do so under the leadership in the White House of President Joe Biden: a staunch champion of this law and of strong action to ensure that every woman can live free from the fear of violence in her life.

“Democrats’ VAWA reauthorization builds upon the progress forged over the two-and-a-half decades since this legislation was first passed. This robust and bipartisan long-term reauthorization strengthens and expands essential protections for the most vulnerable, including immigrant, LGBTQ and Native American women. Among its many life-saving provisions, it strengthens services for victims and survivors, empowers law enforcement to protect their communities, helps stop abusers and stalkers from obtaining firearms and expands protections for victims’ and survivors’ financial security.

“This legislation is particularly needed as the coronavirus crisis forces millions of Americans to quarantine, including, too often, in homes that are unsafe for them and their families. House Democrats will move swiftly to pass this legislation and to send it to the Senate and then to the President’s desk – so that we can uphold the right of every woman, everywhere to live free from abuse.”

