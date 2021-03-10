Mosquito Mary's Breeds New Territory in Rhode Island

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly expanding mosquito and tick control franchise, Mosquito Mary’s, has just added its third territory to Rhode Island.

The newest location will cover the Newport-Bristol areas of Rhode Island. Franchisee Kathy Ablaschai is no stranger to the company — she is the Call Center Supervisor for the brand. “Our brand’s value and company culture is apparent to our employees. Bringing Kathy on board for our Newport-Bristol is a testament to who we are as a company,” said Nick Spencer, owner and founder of Mosquito Mary’s. “This new territory solidified our brand power in Rhode Island even more, which is an incredible step towards national recognition.”

The company currently serves 18 different areas spanning the East Coast within six different states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, South Carolina, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Virginia.

Mosquito Mary’s growth is due in part to its attractive branding, affordability, and proprietary treatment blends, says Spencer, but it’s more than that. “Our franchisees are getting a company that goes above and beyond for them and for our staff,” asserted Spencer. “We understand work-life balance, we understand how to keep work fun, and we love to be the type of company that is seamlessly interwoven into the lives of our franchisees and employees.”

Mosquito Mary’s still has plenty of territories available. For more information on their franchise package, visit the Mosquito Mary’s franchise website at www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.

About Mosquito Mary’s

Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. Their #1 priority is to keep their clients’ family and pets safe during and after treatments. All of their technicians are trained and certified in mosquito control in the safe use and application of their products, making sure the process is kid and pet friendly.For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.

