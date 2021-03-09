Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Chairperson of the Commission condemns the latest terrorist attack in Mogadishu

African Union (AU) Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the terrorist attack perpetrated against the Lul Yemeni restaurant in Mogadishu, that led to a number of casualties.

The Chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and wishes a quick recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson reaffirms that the AU remains committed to working with the Government and peoples of Somalia to further consolidate peace and security in the country.

The Chairperson further calls on the international community to provide appropriate support to Somalia’s security forces and AMISOM to consolidate security gains in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

