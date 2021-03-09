Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the Passing of Ambassador Nicolas Bwakira of Burundi

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learnt with great sadness of the passing of the former Special Representative of the Chairperson in Somalia from 2007-2009, Ambassador Nicolas Bwakira of Burundi.

During his long and exemplary career, Ambassador Bwakira took on senior roles and responsibilities at various institutions, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the University of South Africa (UNISA), the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the Crisis Management Initiative (CMI).

Ambassador Bwakira fought the good fight as a pan Africanist, international civil servant in the service of Africa and its people, especially for those in Namibia, Angola, Somalia and, more recently, the Lake Chad Basin. The quest for peace was his lifelong passion.

The Chairperson offers his sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the people of Burundi on the passing of this illustrious son of Africa.

May God grant him eternal peace.

