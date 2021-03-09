Mosquito Mary’s Expands Reach to South Carolina
An existing franchisee purchased a second & third unit in a new territory deal.
Kris choosing to sign for two new territories on the tail end of his first deal really shows how dependable and attractive our model is.”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina will be getting a new Mosquito Mary’s franchise just in time for mosquito season this year.
Kris Ancone, who launched his first territory in Charlotte, NC in November, has signed for a second and third territory covering the Columbia-Lexington area in South Carolina. “This franchise has comparatively low overhead and high margins in the service industry,” stated Nick Spencer, founder of Mosquitos Mary’s. “Kris choosing to sign for two new territories on the tail end of his first deal really shows how dependable and attractive our model is.”
Mosquito Mary’s currently has 18 different territories spanning the East Coast. The brand is represented in six different states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, South Carolina, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Virginia. The company was recently voted as one of the Top Franchises by Franchise Gator.
Spencer says that they aren’t slowing down any time soon. “We are signing additional deals with current franchisees, we are bringing in franchisees from our existing staff, we’re getting inquiries from our customers...our brand is attractive and our model is profitable, which has kept our momentum strong since our launch,” stated Spencer. “Recurring monthly revenue, no skill needed, and incredible branding has made our franchise an easy choice for our franchisees.”
Franchise territories are still available. Business-savvy individuals with a strong work ethic are invited to join the franchise family, Spencer says. “No experience is necessary, just the right financing and management skills,” stated Spencer. Mosquito Mary’s website showcases the franchise model in detail; interested candidates are invited to visit for more information: www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
About Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. Their #1 priority is to keep their clients’ family and pets safe during and after treatments. All of their technicians are trained and certified in mosquito control in the safe use and application of their products, making sure the process is kid and pet friendly.For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
