REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ FILES BILL TO ALLOW LOCAL LEGALIZATION OF CANNABIS

by: Rep. González, Jessica

03/08/2021

Austin, Texas – State Representative Jessica González (D-104) filed legislation that would allow counties and municipalities in Texas to legalize the recreational use of cannabis by order or ordinance.

On Monday, March 8th, Rep. González filed House Bill 3248, which would allow counties and municipalities to adopt an order or ordinance that would legalize the recreational use of cannabis within their jurisdiction. The bill directs the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation to adopt all necessary rules for the administration and enforcement of this bill, including licensing, regulation, testing standards, and transportation.

HB 3248 imposes a 10% tax on cannabis products, and revenue is directed as follows: 10% to cannabis regulation, 10% to cannabis testing and quality control, 20% to participating local governments for the purpose of oversight, and the remainder to the Foundation School Fund.

Rep. González issued the following statement: “Sixteen states in America have legalized cannabis and 26 total states have decriminalized the use of cannabis. In a recent study, 54% of Texans supported the legalization of recreational cannabis use. While Texas has made progress with the Compassionate Use Act, we have been left behind on a potential revenue source that would increase investments in public education, stop the unnecessary arrests for cannabis possession, and create jobs in our state. We should allow our local communities to make the best decision for themselves in regards to cannabis legalization, and HB 3248 would allow that for adults 21 years or older. ”

Rep. González also filed HB 3249 on Monday. HB 3249 prohibits judges from issuing a warrant for violation of terms of community supervision solely because they tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol or cannabidiol in a drug test.

Contact: Birk Wilkison

Contact Info