Americans are bracing themselves for the largest inflation rise in over twenty years

Biden will likely be signing his new stimulus bill into law later this week. While Americans cheer, the Federal Reserve seems riddled with fear over inflation concerns.

Economists are worried that inflation expectations are at the highest they've been in over 20 years, and Biden's stimulus package is their scapegoat.

We have a K-shaped recovery going on, in which high-income people are doing much better than those at the bottom of the economic ladder -- low-wage workers and minorities.” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen