Americans are bracing themselves for the largest inflation rise in over twenty years
Economists are worried that inflation expectations are at the highest they've been in over 20 years, and Biden's stimulus package is their scapegoat.
We have a K-shaped recovery going on, in which high-income people are doing much better than those at the bottom of the economic ladder -- low-wage workers and minorities.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill looks to be passed relatively soon. After making it’s way past The U.S. Senate chamber this past Saturday, the House of Congress (also in the control of Biden’s Democratic party) will vote today on the bill, likely turning the legislation into law before the end of the week. The stimulus package (clocking in at a cost of roughly $1.9 trillion USD), has many components. However its headline and main goal is to hand Americans $1400 in relief cheques, in addition to other social welfare changes. For some Americans, these cheques will ease the financial turmoil they have been accustomed to since the start of the pandemic. For others, like Republican congressman Matt Gatez, Biden’s relief package is a “trojan horse [for socialism].”
— Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Political ideology aside, Biden’s relief bill has many economists, investors, and financial gurus concerned due to the likely effect on U.S. inflation rates. Inflation occurs when the value of a currency decreases, while the prices of goods or services continue to increase. Essentially, the buying power of those in possession of said currency decreases. For example, the cost of groceries may stay the same or rise, but the value of the USD drops, ensuring that Americans can afford less groceries with the same amount of money per their last trip to the supermarket.
But why will Biden’s stimulus bill likely cause inflation to rise? First of all, it should be noted that most of the claims, fears, and worries being circulated at the moment by those on Wall Street, are still just claims, fears, and worries. There is no guarantee that the passing of Biden’s bill will make inflation rise swiftly. However, what has many worried is the inflation projection of the Federal Reserve Bank. The Fed’s Consumer Expectation survey indicates that inflation will rise nearly 3.1% for February. But again, this is an expectation.
What should be noted is that inflation is usually tied to market confidence and higher consumer spending. So while inflation is not ideal, it signifies strong consumer confidence and economic growth (or recovery in this case). Thanks to vaccine distribution, businesses are starting to open back up and consumers are looking to spend money. So naturally, the prices of goods and services will rise as the demand for them begins to increase.
What seems to be throwing economists through a loop is how fast this inflation rate seems to be rising given how damaging COVID-19 was to the American economy. It seems almost miraculous that such a recovery has been achieved. Whether or not it will be millions of middle class Americans spending money and stimulating the economy or the nation’s top earners remains to be seen. Ideally, Biden’s stimulus package will give everyday Americans financial breathing room and see economic activity boosted. Only time will tell...
