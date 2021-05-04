Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Ohio to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A Superior Compensation Result

"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma in Ohio-please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. ” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

The group says, "We have been assisting people with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and our top priority is that people with mesothelioma receive the best possible financial compensation results. Because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have so many similar symptoms-many people who have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-were probably initially diagnosed with COVID-19. This may have cost a person with mesothelioma a couple of months-in treatments that were useless. If your husband or dad has mesothelioma in Ohio-please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma