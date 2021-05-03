Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Person with Mesothelioma in Michigan to Not Get Shortchanged on Compensation-And to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For Better Settlement Results

"We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma in Michigan or their family to not get shortchanged on compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan or their family to not get shortchanged on financial compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to get a no obligation assessment of what the compensation claim might be worth as well as what might be involved. This is a much more useful offer than a meaningless 'free' generic kit, calculator, guide, or publication about mesothelioma. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma in Michigan for decades-and they have references from satisfied clients-coast to coast.

"If we had one solid piece of advice for a person with mesothelioma in Michigan it would be-get organized or help your loved one to get organized. Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. If you want the best possible mesothelioma compensation results-it is vital you possess this type of information. Also-the exposure to asbestos probably needed to have happened prior to 1982-to qualify for the compensation. If you have mesothelioma or this is your family member-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303--so he can try to make what sounds complicated-easy to understand. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ann Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.