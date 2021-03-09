Instant Financial Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Technology, Marketing and Product Management Roles
Chief Technology Officer, VP Marketing, Director of Product join Instant Financial to expand and accelerate the company’s earned wage access products, services
The most requested worker benefit is faster access to earned wages. Our new team members are personally and professionally committed to making living paycheck to paycheck a thing of the past.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant Financial, the leader in earned wage access technology that is free to both employer and employee, has expanded their leadership team with new technology, product, and marketing roles. Joining the organization are Chief Technology Officer Charles Jarret, Vice President of Marketing Ryan Ashton, and Director of Product Management Nathan Halydier.
— Alaa Pasha, CEO, Instant Financial
“The most requested worker benefit is faster access to earned wages,” said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Instant Financial. “Each of our new team members is personally and professionally committed to making living paycheck to paycheck a thing of the past. We welcome our new team members as we work toward improving financial wellbeing by providing workers free access to pay they’ve earned.”
With more than 20 years in a range of executive technology roles, Charles Jarrett brings an entrepreneurial spirit to software development, infrastructure management, and security engineering. As the new leader of Instant Financial’s development and technology strategy, Jarrett will utilize his experiences that range from technology to finance.
“Instant is uniquely positioned to leverage technology and craft experiences that aid in financial wellness for employees and increase retention for employers,” said Jarrett. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to advance existing product offerings and pursue additional avenues as we help people break the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck.”
Ryan Ashton joins Instant Financial as Vice President of Marketing. Ashton has developed deep expertise in marketing technology services for the hospitality and travel industries, most recently as Director of Marketing with SaaS giant Infor and previously as Director of Marketing for Vivonet. He brings a deep understanding of the market alongside a network that serves Instant’s current and future client base.
“Instant Financial has an enormous opportunity to help bridge a financial gap for millions of people,” said Ashton. “My goal is to identify companies that share a similar mindset, and want to help improve employee financial wellbeing by enabling them to access their pay when they need it.”
Bringing a passion for project development’s impact on technology, Nathan Halydier joins Instant Financial as Director of Product Management. For more than 10 years, Halydier has combined agile software development with process automation, digital marketing, product management and cross-disciplinary team management. He comes to Instant from ACS Technologies, where he was Senior Product Owner, and previously held positions as project manager for NIC and as President of Para Marketing Company.
"Our primary focus in product development is to design and build simple and engaging technology solutions that handle complex financial transactions," said Halydier "I am looking forward to building world class products that truly make a difference in the lives of our customers."
About Instant Financial
Instant Financial, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, provides employers and employees with a free earned wage access platform. This vital employee benefit gives employees access to money they have earned after every shift. In return, businesses see increased employee retention and engagement because they have built a bridge between workday and payday. The easy-to-use service is free to both employer and employee. More information at www.instant.co.
