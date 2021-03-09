Song fi Solves “The Social Dilemma” With New Ad Free Business Model and MOS-21 Multimedia Operating System

Song fi solves the problems of Big Tech claims Song fi founder Stevie Marco

Tristan Harris was featured on 60 minutes as the only man in Silicon Valley with a conscience but struggled in the Social Dilemma documentary to find any meaningful solutions to the problems the film raised

Napster Founder and former Facebook President Sean Parker admitted in the Social Dilemma to the harm that was being caused by the Big Tech business model as Facebook and Instagram executives proceeded anyway

Jaron Lanier in the documentary warns of the America we know devolving into some autocratic nightmare if Big Tech and social media continue down their current path