MEDIA ADVISORY: Leaders from business, government, civil society and academia to discuss advancing gender equality in the post-Covid recovery

Virtual event on 16 March 2021 to unite business for gender equality. Gender equality is a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive development and a proven driver of business performance. Yet at the current pace of change, it will take multiple generations to close the economic gender gap.

WHAT: TARGET GENDER EQUALITY LIVE: Women’s Empowerment in the Decade of Action

WHEN: 5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST 16 March 2021

WHERE: Virtual summit (registration details below)

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 9 March 2021 — Business and government leaders from around the world will join UN representatives at the first TARGET GENDER EQUALITY LIVE event to discuss and demonstrate how the private sector can bring down barriers to gender equality by respecting and supporting the rights of women and girls. Convened during the 65th Commission on the Status of Women and celebrating ten years of the Women’s Empowerment Principles, Target Gender Equality LIVE seeks to build private sector support and drive momentum to accelerate gender equality during the UN Decade of Action by respecting and supporting women’s equal representation and leadership across business at all levels.

Confirmed speakers include UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women, H.E. Epsy Campbell Barr, Vice President of Costa Rica, H.E. Arancha González Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Michel Khalaf, President and CEO of MetLife, ., Meshavara Kanjaya, CEO of PT Supra Boga Lestari, Roberto Marques, CEO of Natura, Michael Tsarev, CEO of StarLight Media, Alyssa Carson, Astronaut in Training, Iris Bohnet, Academic Dean of Harvard Kennedy School and Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of UN Global Compact among others.

