Clio Named to Fast Company’s List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for Broadening Access to Justice Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

The prestigious recognition centers on Clio’s vision for building a better normal for the future of the legal profession.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, is proud to announce that it was named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of Most Innovative Companies in 2021 for the company's role in reimagining legal experiences to meet the needs of law firms, and their clients, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s list of Most Innovative Companies honors 463 businesses spanning 29 countries that found a way to be resilient in the past year, and turn challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. Clio is proud to have ranked fifth on the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

Lawyers provide an essential service and COVID-19 made accessing and delivering legal services challenging for many. With that in mind, Clio believed it was shortsighted to have a strategy that aimed to “go back to normal.” Instead, Clio focused on “building a better normal” that would ensure the continuity of services while taking the necessary precautionary measures to keep clients, customers, and the community safe.

To do this, Clio expanded its focus from strictly bettering the way law firms practice law to bettering how society engages with, delivers, and experiences legal services. As the leading cloud-based legal technology company, Clio was in a position to meaningfully address the issues brought about during the COVID-19 crisis while continuing to revamp traditional business models to meet the needs of consumers throughout 2020.

“The pandemic has shown us that the future of legal is already here—however, it’s not evenly distributed. We hope to build on the work we’ve done in the past 12 months, and we are proud to announce that we’ve expanded Clio’s company mission: to transform the legal experience for all,” said Jack Newton, Co-founder and CEO, Clio. “We knew we had a role to play in helping to shape the knowledge and understanding of how to deal with the challenges of the pandemic, while also building the foundation for creating better, more efficient, and more client-centered legal practices for the future. This year we’ll continue to invest heavily in building a better normal for the legal industry.”

In March 2020, Clio launched its $1 million COVID-19 Legal Relief Initiative to help provide educational resources, free and discounted software, and direct financial assistance to help firms navigate the difficulties brought on by the pandemic. Clio ultimately exceeded that goal investing $1.1 million USD into the legal community by way of the initiative to support in the recovery efforts. Clio also offered its technology and expert consulting services free of charge to help transition legal professionals to the cloud and enable better collaboration across newly remote workforces. Through this initiative, Clio provided financial assistance to over 1,000 law firms and additional resources for many more.

In addition, Clio partnered with the American Bar Association (ABA), Paladin, and LegalZoom to launch the ABA’s pro bono portal, connecting attorneys with free opportunities. Clio also partnered with the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) to launch an unemployment insurance relief program to assist New Yorkers with unemployment benefits and appeal denials. Clio also developed free education and support resources, including weekly workshops and a hotline for questions around how to apply for government aid through the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Knowing this was an unprecedented time that lawyers weren’t prepared to navigate, Clio took on the responsibility of analyzing the impacts that COVID-19 had on the legal industry through its COVID-19 Impact Research Briefings. Additionally, Clio produced its annual Legal Trends Report to help lawyers better understand the challenges of 2020, and to help plan and prepare for success in 2021.

With a rich, research-based understanding of the needs of both law firms and their clients, Clio rapidly pivoted its product development in 2020 to better align with the needs of law firms having to adapt to remote working conditions. Clio prioritized new capabilities within the Clio platform that helped enable law firms to adapt to remote working conditions between staff and with clients. With integrations with Zoom, Google My Business, and e-signatures, Clio supported its customers as they learned to collaborate, communicate, and support their clients digitally.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Since 2008, its list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

This award adds to the impressive list of recognition Clio has been proud to accept over recent months. Learn more about how Clio is creating a better normal for legal professionals and how you can be a part of their mission to transform the practice of law for all at clio.com/careers.





