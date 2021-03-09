Global geospatial analytics market to generate $158.84 billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for AI-based solutions for geographic information system (GIS), increase in GIS software demand for smart cities development & urban planning, and utilization of satellite monitoring for controlling the coronavirus spread fuel the global geospatial analytics market growth. Geospatial analytics have been used by government bodies to determine real-time scenario of Covid-19 infected patients and monitor the spread.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geospatial analytics market garnered $58.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate $158.84 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Rise in demand for AI-based solutions for geographic information system (GIS), increase in GIS software demand for smart cities development & urban planning, and utilization of satellite monitoring for controlling the coronavirus spread fuel the global geospatial analytics market growth. However, expensive nature of GIS solutions and lack of stringent government regulations restrain the growth of the market. Contrarily, emergence of novel technologies and development of 4D GIS software create new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4306

Covid-19 Scenario:

Geospatial analytics have been used by government bodies to determine real-time scenario of Covid-19 infected patients and monitor the spread. Through the real-time insights, the government authorities are able to identify and understand disease intensity & pattern and take necessary decisions to curb the pandemic.

The demand for geospatial analytics rose significantly for gaining high-quality geospatial data and acquiring information regarding risk factors, disease transmission, and estimations regarding pathogen & viral prevalence.

Smartphone applications have been launched to determine infected people around a specific area and take safety measures.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the geospatial analytics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4306

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global geospatial analytics market based on component, deployment model, solution, type, technology, industry vertical, and region.

By component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By technology, the GPS segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global geospatial analytics market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the GIS segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global geospatial analytics market analyzed in the research include Alteryx, Inc., ESRI, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, General Electric, Furgo NV, Google, Inc., Hexagon AB, Oracle Corporation, MDA Corporation, Trimble, Inc., SAP SE, and TOMTOM International, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4306

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter