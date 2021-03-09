Global power MOSFET Market to Generate $9.90 billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in dependency upon electrical equipment & machinery and surge in focus on power saving fuel the growth of the global power MOSFET market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Production activities of power MOSFETs have been stopped with lockdown imposed in many countries. Owing to trade barriers, the shortage of raw supply has been occurred.

/EIN News/ -- Portland.OR, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power MOSFET market garnered $5.43 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $9.90 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top segments, key winning strategies, Porter’s Five Forces, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Increase in dependency upon electrical equipment & machinery and surge in focus on power saving fuel the growth of the global power MOSFET market. However, expensive nature and limitations on operations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies and rise in application in electric devices offer new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of power MOSFETs have been stopped with lockdown imposed in many countries. Owing to trade barriers, the shortage of raw supply has been occurred.

The ban on export activities and international trade in China, which is a major supplier country of raw materials, disrupted manufacturing activities.

The demand for power MOSFETs have taken a huge plunge with shut down of the consumer electronics industries during the lockdown. Furthermore, operations in automotive sector and industrial sector were closed down. The demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown period as day-to-day activities in these industries restart.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global power MOSFET market based on type, power rate, application, and region.

By type, the enhancement mode power MOSFET segment accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2019, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the depletion mode power MOSFET segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global power MOSFET market, and is estimated to witness its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2027. However, the industrial segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global hydraulic fluids market analyzed in the research include Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Digi-Key Electronics, Power Integration, IXYS Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments.

