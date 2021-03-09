AMIH Launches LifeGuru.me; Appoints Jane Sorrell as LifeGuru CEO

/EIN News/ -- Addison, TX, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), through its majority owned subsidiary, LifeGuru, Inc., today announced the launch of its highly anticipated online coaching platform LifeGuru at www.LifeGuru.me . Further, the Company is proud to announce the appointment of coaching industry veteran Jane Sorrell as LifeGuru’s Chief Executive Officer.



LifeGuru is a website dedicated to providing an online platform for a variety of life, executive, leadership and career coaches to connect directly to their customers and clients to provide coaching and mentorship services.

According to the 2020 ICF Global Coaching Study commissioned by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the estimated North American revenue from coaching in 2019 was $1.3 billion, a 36% increase over the 2015 estimate.

“The coaching industry has seen dramatic growth over the past few years,” said Jane Sorrell, newly appointed CEO of LifeGuru, who stated, “In creating LifeGuru, we wanted to resolve some of the challenges being faced by life coaches in establishing and running a thriving business, as well as to provide a trusted place for consumers seeking life improvement and coaching services.”

“The pandemic has transformed consumer attitudes in favor of e-commerce and especially online work, consulting, psychotherapy and personal interaction. With that, a fragmented industry and millions of Americans feeling displaced in their lives, we see a significant opportunity in 2021 to add value and capture market leadership,” added Sorrell.

IBISWorld analysts report the industry is highly fragmented, with no major players and none accounting for five percent or more market share.

LifeGuru intends to initially generate revenues by: (a) providing coaches with access to its online platform through the sale of monthly and yearly subscription packages, and (b) receiving a portion of the fees collected by the coaches for client coaching sessions. In development since early 2020, this initial phase one launch is focused on increasing the optimization of the LifeGuru.me website and marketing the platform directly and exclusively to a variety of coaches, both throughout the US and abroad, for initial onboarding.

As a centralized working hub for coaches with all services under one roof, LifeGuru plans to revolutionize how coaches run their online practice. It provides a global platform where coaches can truly standout and showcase each of their specialties and skills, be easily matched with their target market, and provide the resources to elevate the coaching partnership.

“With her many years of experience as a life and transformational coach, we are excited and fortunate to have Jane Sorrell join our team as LifeGuru CEO,” said Jacob Cohen, President and CEO of American International Holdings, who added, “She is extremely passionate about creating a platform and environment where life coaches can flourish by increasing their visibility, growing their business and serving clients. We are well prepared for a successful initial launch.”

About Jane Sorrell

Jane Sorrell is a transformational coach & intuitive life-alignment mentor. Jane is passionate about guiding others to access their power within and become the master of their own life. Healing the past and rapidly resolving deep rooted blocks and fears, people frequently experience quantum breakthroughs during her transformative one-on-one sessions. Highly dedicated to her own personal and spiritual development, over a ten-year period Jane undertook a journey of self-discovery and mastered the principles of self-transformation. Jane shares that we simply need to get out of our own way to let life fully shine! She teaches specific principles and methods, with practical and energetic integration, to detox the mind, expand the way we think and reconnect with our personal power.

Jane’s transformational work has enabled her to regularly comment and feature in publications such as Spirit and Destiny Magazine, Women & Home, In The Moment, and Kindred Spirit. Working with clients both internationally and from her London based practice, Jane is committed to helping people function at their best and find more peace, wellbeing and happiness. For more information about Jane, please visit www.janebliss.co.uk .

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, infrastructure and technology companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; (b) operating and managing an online platform providing customers with access to life and career coaches through LifeGuru, Inc. ( www.LifeGuru.me ); and (c) operating and managing an online telemedicine platform connecting customers to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors through ZipDoctor, Inc. ( www.ZipDoctor.co ). The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

About Life Guru

LifeGuru’s mission is to guide and empower people around the world to master their lives. Finding the right coach can have a life-changing, positive impact and should be available to everyone regardless of where they live in the world. LifeGuru plans to connect consumers via live one-on-one private sessions to a variety of skilled coaches. LifeGuru coaches will have diverse backgrounds specializing in career, health and well-being, executive, leadership, and personal transformational life coaching. All coaches will be rated by members to ensure a quality experience.

