Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,832 in the last 365 days.

212 Environmental Products Opens Ecommerce Store to Support Demand for Vapor Monitoring Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 212 Environmental Products, LLC today announced a new online store that sells proprietary soil vapor monitoring, mitigation, and remediation equipment. The store, www.212enviroproducts.com, was launched in response to a growing demand for solutions that accurately measure the concentration of contaminants in vapor and prevent these contaminants from getting into the indoor air within overlying buildings. 

Paul Michalski and his team founded 212 Environmental Products following their extensive experience helping clients across the country resolve their environmental challenges with sustainable solutions. “After many years monitoring and addressing vapor intrusion issues within homes and businesses, we developed our own vapor monitoring equipment, mitigation systems, and remediation solutions to solve our clients’ problems,” said Michalski. “We recognize that there are likely thousands of environmental projects going on across the country that would benefit from similar solutions. Our products solve universal challenges facing consultants during monitoring, mitigation, and remediation of soil vapor at contaminated project sites.”

212 Environmental Product’s flagship product, the 212 Low-Flow Vapor Monitoring System (212 Low-Flow VMS), allows technicians to successfully complete shut-in testing, pneumatic testing, tracer testing, stabilization verification, and the collection of a soil vapor sample using the 212 Soil Vapor ProbeSoil Vapor Probe Adapter, and Soil Vapor Sampling Tee. The 212 Environmental Low-Flow Vapor Monitoring System is also available bundled with a Sub-Slab Starter Kit or a Nested Well Starter Kit.

Additional products available in the store include the 212 Total Phase Extraction Flowmeter (212 TPE Flowmeter), which allows for simultaneous measuring of vapor and water flow rates within an extraction well fitted with a 212 Total Phase Extraction Control Assembly. The 212 TPE Flowmeter incorporates three (low, mid, and high range) differential pressure gauges, which increase both the flexibility and accuracy in measuring extraction rates, especially when conditions vary from well to well. The in-line water knockout allows for measuring the water recovery rate and additionally serves to protect the differential pressure gauges by separating water from soil vapor. 

To oversee the growth that has come with the launch of the online store, 212 Environmental Products has appointed Jamey Webb as Director of Business Development & Marketing. Michalski said, “Jamey has the right mix of diverse experiences to help fuel our growth. We welcome his leadership and business insights as we work to expand the awareness of 212 Environmental Products and the reach of our solutions.”

For more information about products and pricing, visit www.212enviroproducts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f15198d2-d34c-48fd-b37c-cca9d9109ff9


Contact: 
Jamey Webb
jamey.webb@212environmental.com

Primary Logo

212 Low-Flow Vapor Monitoring System

The 212 Low-Flow Vapor Monitoring System (212 Low-Flow VMS) allows a trained field technician to collect a representative soil vapor sample for accurate quantification of volatile constituents in soil vapor.

You just read:

212 Environmental Products Opens Ecommerce Store to Support Demand for Vapor Monitoring Solutions

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.