North America Adult Incontinence Products Market to Garner $4.23 Bn by 2027 at 5.4% CAGR: AMR

Surge in the aging population and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections drive the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “North America Adult Incontinence Products Market by Product Type (Diapers, Panty Shields, Under pads, Underwear, and Others), Incontinence Type (Stress Urinary Incontinence, Urge Urinary Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Urinary Incontinence), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline), and Usage (Disposable, and Reusable): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. As per the report, the North America adult incontinence products industry was pegged at $3.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9854



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in the aging population, growth in e-commerce, rise in acceptance toward adult incontinence, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections drive the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. However, embarrassment in using adult incontinence products and surge in concern toward disposal of products hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological integration is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has increased the awareness among the adult population regarding personal care and hygiene products. This increased the demand for adult incontinence products.

In addition, major market players have launched range of underpants, briefs, and other incontinence products to boost the sales of manufacturing companies.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in a disruption in the supply chain and reduced consumer spending.

The diapers segment dominated the market

By product type, the diapers segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the North America adult incontinence products market, due to the variety of products available in the market such as ultra-absorbent diapers, super-absorbent diapers, gender-specific diapers, biodegradable diapers, and regular diapers. However, the underwear segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the aging population in the region.

The disposable segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By usage, the disposable segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly 90% of the North America adult incontinence products market. The increase in adoption of disposable adult incontinence products such as underwear, disposable pads, and disposable briefs, and others and features such as liquid absorption and retention capacity, easy to use, available in different sizes, fluffy, comfortable, leak proof protection, and odor control propel the growth of the segment.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9854



U.S. held the lion’s share

By region, the market across the U.S. held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to rise in the aging population suffering from incontinence problems. However, the North America adult incontinence products market across Canada is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027, due to increase in awareness about adult incontinence products and surge in adoption to stop urinary incontinence and bladder control problem.

Key market players

Cardinal Health Inc.

Domtar Corporation

Drylock Technologies NV

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

Kimberly Clarke Corporation

Health Care Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Ontex Group NV

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Indwelling Catheters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Gloves market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Patient Monitoring Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Organ-on-Chip Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Oral Antibiotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Disposable Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research