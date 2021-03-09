Computex Technology Solutions Named Largest Houston-Area Cybersecurity Company By Houston Business Journal For Second Year In A Row

#1 Ranking Based On Total 2019 Revenue

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex Technology Solutions , an American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc . company, announced today it has been named the largest cybersecurity company in the Houston area by the Houston Business Journal for the second year in a row. Ranked #1, the IT solutions provider services businesses in the oil and gas, financial, technology and retail industries.

Computex offers a comprehensive portfolio of security solutions, including managed cybersecurity offerings and a U.S.-based security operations center (SOC) as-a-service, data loss prevention, penetration, employee awareness, cloud and security. Computex’s more than 30 years of experience in data centers, enterprise networking, and managed services enables its team to take a holistic approach to protecting and supporting a company’s IT infrastructure and business objectives.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the leading provider of cybersecurity technologies and services for the second year in a row,” said Faisal Bhutto, president of cloud and cybersecurity, at Computex. “We purposely built our managed security services and cybersecurity portfolio to address compliance needs of organizations across all verticals and industries. With our investments in quality talent, world class tools and software and sophisticated security response protocols, we aim to provide a security program that provides the peace of mind needed in the world of cybersecurity chaos we are in.”

The announcement is the latest recognition for the company based on its continued growth and achievements. Computex was recently named the 2020 ‘Breakout Partner of the Year’ at the Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020, and it achieved Nutanix Cloud Champion Status in January 2021, the highest tier in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. The company was also named to the Houston Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work, CRN’s MSP Elite 150.

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions is an award-winning solutions provider that enables its clients to grow, differentiate and evolve their business via innovative and proven technology. An American Virtual Cloud Technologies IT service management company (AVCtechnologies), Computex combines its over 30 years of hands-on experience with its unparalleled processes to deliver enterprise networking, cloud and cybersecurity data center solutions, as well as managed services, that meet each of its customers’ unique IT, business and budgetary goals. To learn more, please visit: https://computex.net/ or call 888-335-2789.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com

PRESS / ANALYST CONTACT

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

Thomas King

+1 (404) 239-2863

info@avctechnologies.com