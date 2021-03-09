Mondelēz International Acquires Australian Premium Cracker Company Gourmet Food Holdings

Enters fast-growing premium and well-being cracker segment

Provides attractive platform to drive broader biscuit portfolio in Australia and New Zealand

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Gourmet Food Holdings Pty Ltd, a leading Australian food company with a strong position in the attractive premium biscuit and cracker category. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gourmet Food’s brands, including OB finest, Olina’s Bakehouse and Crispbic, have grown to become category leaders in the premium crackers and biscuits segments throughout Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) through on-trend innovations, including health and well-being offerings.

“This is a great strategic asset for us in a very important market,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. “With our iconic biscuit brands such as Oreo and belVita, as well as our leadership in chocolate with Cadbury, this acquisition will accelerate our broader snacking leadership in Australia and New Zealand.”

Oliver Flint, current Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as Gourmet Food’s Managing Director while co-founder and CEO Todd Wilson will remain with the business as an advisor. Mondelēz International will provide Gourmet Food with resources to accelerate growth, while leveraging its manufacturing, research and development capabilities.

“With fast-growing premium and well-being products, strong customer relationships and agile, local manufacturing, these brands will be a great complement to our local portfolio,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP & President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Mondelēz International. “We are excited to welcome Oliver, Todd and the entire Gourmet Food team to our organization.”

Included in the transaction is Gourmet Food’s prepackaged seafood business including the Ocean Blue brand. There are no closing conditions and the transaction is expected to close in April.

About Gourmet Foods

Gourmet Food is the leading manufacturer and distributor of premium entertaining food products. It is one of the fastest growing food businesses in Australia and is the market leader across its core categories. Gourmet Food operates from Melbourne, Australia, manufacturing one of the largest and most diverse range of premium cracker products under one roof. Visit gourmetfood.com.au.



