Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Intent to Change Corporate Name to Chalice Brands Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Annual and Special Meeting scheduled for May 10, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces it plans to change its corporate name to Chalice Brands Ltd. at its Annual and Special Meeting (“AGM”) which will be held virtually, May 10, 2021. At the AGM, the Company also plans on seeking approval for a share consolidation with the goal to bring the common shares outstanding to approximately 65 million post the consolidation. Details of these proposals will be included in the management information circular to be mailed later this month. The name change and share consolidation is subject to approval at the Company’s AGM, however the Company expects overwhelming support.



“Throughout this turnaround over the last 18 months we continue to gather momentum and galvanize management behind the Chalice brand,” stated Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf. “Our Chalice Farms stores and our Chalice chews are the pride of our business. As we put the Golden Leaf era behind us, this name change serves to symbolize our resurgence as a relevant contender in the US cannabis industry, driven by leadership in our home market of Oregon.”

The Company also announces that during February there were conversion of principal amounts to equity of its convertible debentures due November 16, 2022 totaling C$3,675,000 plus accrued interest. “Over 80% of the same debenture holders participated in first close of the equity raise announced March 4, 2021. This further vote of confidence in management supports the transition of GLH into a growth story. As our operational performance translates into improved shareholder value, we anticipate full conversion of these debentures before maturity, further strengthening our balance sheet” noted John Varghese, Executive Chairman.

The Company anticipates the release of its first quarter 2021 earnings report on or around May 21st, 2021 and will announce a final date and time for this conference call and filings when timing is more certain.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 7 dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington. Visit glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenleafholdings.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.



