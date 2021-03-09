The launching of Caizcoin, Breaking Barriers as a Global Cryptocurrency for All

/EIN News/ -- HEIDELBERG, Germany, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caizcoin's mission is to connect innovative financial solutions with humanity and values - allowing every human to fairly participate in the modern financial world.



Approved as compliant with Islamic financial law by Islamic scholars, Caizcoin is opening the global cryptocurrency market to Muslims and non-Muslims alike for the very first time.

Caizcoin is a decentralized financial solution and cryptocurrency that enables quick and cost-efficient international money transfers. It is the first to be certified as an official Islamic blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Caizcoin, founded in Germany in 2020, has assembled a team composed of internationally minded, dynamic leaders who specialize in the worlds of business, technology, and finance. The skilled enterprise works in tandem with international scholars, economists, and finance experts who offer guidance to ensure Islamic values are infused into every aspect of Caizcoin.

It's imperative to these experts that Caizcoin follow guidelines from within the Islamic faith that align with the best moral utilization of the technology. By staying within the principles of Islam law, Caizcoin tokens will promote charitable aspects such as collaborating with organizations and institutions to enable Waqf and Zakat donations.

Caizcoin is built on its own decentralized blockchain, making it infinitely more secure to its users. This dedicated blockchain guarantees faster and anonymous transactions, ledger accountability, and unmatched growth potential. The secure payment system, E-wallet, will control transactions in order to make the cryptocurrency secure for every investor.

Caizcoin encourages its global usage as a currency by offering a contemporary financial solution and API for third-party integrations. Worldwide investors to Caizcoin are exempt from fees until a certain ratio of withdrawal and will enjoy instant transfer of funds secured by blockchain technology. All vendors and partners within the network must adhere to the values and standards represented by Caizcoin.

Everyone around the globe is invited to learn and use Caizcoin and benefit from the financial freedom that it provides. Private Sale of the token already started, and the coin will be available soon on several exchanges.





