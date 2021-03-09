Powder Coatings Market Size & Share Will Reach to USD 22.72 Billion by 2026: Global Report by FnF Research

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Powder Coatings Market in 2019 was approximately USD 14.76 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 22.72 Billion by 2026. Top market players are PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Powder Coatings Market By Resin Type (Thermoset, and Thermoplastic), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, and Fluidized Bed), and By End-use (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, and Furniture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Powder Coatings Market was estimated at USD 14.76 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.72 Billion by 2026. The global Powder Coatings Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027”.

Powder coating is applied as a dry powder and applied electrostatically and then cured under heat. It may be a thermoset or a thermoplastic polymer. Powder coating is a coating generally used for coating metals, such as aluminum extrusions, household appliances, automobiles, bicycle parts, drum hardware, and motorcycle. It provides advantages including scratch resistance, superior longevity, chalking resistance, and gloss preservation. It is used for applications on metal parts that are exposed to severe weather. It follows the requirements of the AAMA and is an environmentally friendly operation. Powder coating is cost-effective as it does not contain volatile organic compounds and solvents. Additionally, the over-sprayed powder coating could be recovered for use and recycled, which cuts down the costs.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Powder Coatings Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Powder Coatings Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Powder Coatings Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Powder Coatings Market?

4) What will be the future market of Powder Coatings Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

Growing technological advancements and rising demand from applications, including, automotive; architectural; agriculture, furniture; construction, and earthmoving equipment among others, have raised the sales of powder coatings. Moreover, stringent environmental policies are fueling the growth of the global powder coatings market as it is free from volatile organic compounds (VOC) and solvents. In future years, it has been anticipated that the growing automotive industry across the globe will cater to this market to grow rapidly.

Industry Major Market Players

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

LLC.

Asian Paints Limited

Jotun Group

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

Ltd.

BASF SE

RPM International Inc.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

The powder coatings market is segmented based on resin type, a coating method, and end-use. On the basis of resin type segmentation, the market is classified into thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoset resin type holds the major market share presently. These powder coatings are based on solid resins of lesser molecular weight. When these coatings are exposed to high temperatures, it melts flows, and the chemical crosslinks within themselves and also crosslinks with other reactive elements to produce a higher molecular weight reaction product. The coating remains thermally stable, after curing. On the basis of coating method segmentation, the market is classified into the electrostatic spray and fluidized bed. Furthermore, the end-use segmentation has been bifurcated into appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, and furniture. The automotive segment dominated the global market owing to the growing automotive industry. Moreover, the appliances segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period due to the rise in consumption of appliances such as refrigerators, freezer cabinets, air-conditioner cabinets, dryer drums, washer tops and lids, dishwasher racks, water heaters, and microwave ovens.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Powder Coatings sector. Key strategic developments in the powder coatings market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the powder coatings market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

The rise in per capita income has raised the production of automobiles in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, and Mexico. Thereby, it has led to the growth of the powder coatings market. Moreover, improved GDP has raised the consumption of appliances such as washing machines, air-conditioners, and microwaves among others. As a result, the growing demand for appliances will boost the sales of powder coating in the coming years. Furthermore, the rise in industrialization has raised the number of offices in countries. In offices, furniture is the major component to set-up. Thereby, the powder coating market will be highly adopted in the furniture segment which will lead the market to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The powder coatings market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the powder coatings industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The powder coatings market is segmented based on resin type, a coating method, and end-use. On the basis of resin type segmentation, the market is classified into thermoset and thermoplastic. On the basis of coating method segmentation, the market is classified into the electrostatic spray and fluidized bed. In terms of end-use segmentation, the market is bifurcated into appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, and furniture.

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the significant demand for automotive and electronics in Thailand, India, South Korea, China, and Taiwan. Moreover, a rise in disposable income in this region will raise the demand for consumer goods such as refrigerators, microwaves, and washing machines among others. Furthermore, the powder coating market is analyzed into major countries including China, Japan, Italy, India, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, South Korea, UAE, Egypt, France, China, South Africa, and Kuwait among others.

Browse the full “Powder Coatings Market By Resin Type (Thermoset, and Thermoplastic), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, and Fluidized Bed), and By End-use (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, and Furniture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/powder-coatings-market-by-resin-type-thermoset-and-1230

This report segments the powder coatings market as follows:

Global Powder Coatings Market: By Resin Type Segmentation Analysis

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Global Powder Coatings Market: By Coating Method Segmentation Analysis

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Global Powder Coatings Market: By End-use Segmentation Analysis

Appliances

Automotive

General Industrial

Architectural

Furniture

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global powder coatings market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 6.3%

It was established through primary research that the powder coatings market was valued at around USD 14.76 Billion in 2019

The Asia Pacific will register the highest market growth, owing to the rise in the automotive industry.

On basis of resin type segment, ‘thermoset resin type’ type dominated the global powder coatings market in 2019

Based on end-use, the global powder coatings market was led by the automotive segment in 2019.

Related Reports:

Agricultural Robots and Drones Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

Bus Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/bus-services-market-by-type-light-and-medium-1139

Directed Energy Weapons Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/directed-energy-weapons-market-by-technology-microwave-and-1152

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-hydrogen-fuel-cell-vehicle-market-report-2018-325365

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Uhmwpe Ropes Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-uhmwpe-ropes-298055

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com