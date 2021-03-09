FuelCell Energy Announces First Quarter Results Conference Call on March 16, 2021 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, Conn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology -- with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy -- today announced the upcoming release of its first quarter results prior to the Stock Market Open on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to discuss the first quarter results for fiscal 2021.



Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link listed under the March 16 th earnings call event listed.

earnings call event listed. Alternatively, participants can dial 647-689-4106 and state FuelCell Energy.

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

