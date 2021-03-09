Breast Pump Market Size & Share Growing at 8% CAGR, to Reach USD 2.77 Billion by 2026: FnF Research

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Breast Pump Market in 2019 was approximately USD 1.62 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.77 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Ardo Medical, Inc., Acewin Co, Ltd., Ameda, Inc., Babybelle Asia Limited, Albert Hohlkörper Gmbh & Co Kg, Beldico, Frank Buettner GmbH and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Breast Pump Market By Product (Open System and Closed System), By Technology (Manual Pump, Battery Powered Pump, and Electric Pump), By Application (Personal Use and Hospital Grade), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Breast Pump Market was estimated at USD 1.62 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.77 Billion by 2026. The global Breast Pump Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2027”.

Breast pumps are medical devices used to extract milk from lactating mothers. These devices are useful for employed women to continue providing breast milk to their babies while at work. In certain cases, these pumps help stimulate milk production when the babies are incapable of sucking milk. Furthermore, technological advancements such as the ability to separate fat content and instead surge high caloric value are projected to propel the global Breast Pump market growth.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Breast Pump Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-breast-pump-market-by-product-open-system-1012

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Breast Pump Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Breast Pump Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Breast Pump Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Breast Pump Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-breast-pump-market-by-product-open-system-1012

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-breast-pump-market-by-product-open-system-1012

Market Drivers:

The growing number of favorable reimbursement policies is likely to drive the growth of the breast pump market across the globe. Additionally, the offering of breast pumps under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), the women’s convenience. The increasing customer service, secured health plans, and varieties offered by various manufacturers coupled with the favorable insurance for positive child and mother health management will augment the growth of the global Breast Pump market. Apart from this, the rising number of working women and growing awareness about the immense advantage of breast pump is predicted to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the storing and filtering characteristics of breast pumps will further promulgate the global Breast Pump market expansion. Moreover, the supportive government initiatives and women's employment encouragement will have a positive influence on the market. However, the high prices and low availability of breast pumps are projected to impede market development.

Industry Major Market Players

Ardo Medical Inc.

Acewin Co Ltd.

Ameda Inc.

Babybelle Asia Limited

Albert Hohlkörper Gmbh & Co Kg

Beldico

Frank Buettner GmbH

Pigeon Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hygeia Medical Group

Bailey Medical Engineering

Linco Baby Merchandise Work Co. Ltd

NUK

Medela AG

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

Spectra Baby

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-breast-pump-market-by-product-open-system-1012

Market Segment Dominance:

·Open system category exhibits the highest CAGR in the global Breast Pump market

The open system category is projected to grow at a faster rate owing to the low maintenance cost, low complexity, easy-to-use mechanism, and product feasibility. Furthermore, the hygiene benefits attributed to the presence of suction parts on the external of the pump motors which, in turn, will bolster the growth of the open system in the Breast Pump market.

·Electric pumps category is projected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

The electric pumps category accounts for the majority of the market share in the global Breast Pump market. The growth of this category is attributed to the increasing option of customization and contamination-free milk storage and expression. Apart from this, the high operating speed of the electric pump and separately adjustable suction will further upsurge the category growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-breast-pump-market-by-product-open-system-1012

·Hospital grade category exhibits the largest market share during the forecast period

The hospital-grade category is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is basically due to the growing number of births in hospitals and the inability of mothers to breastfeed. The industry is growing owing to the demand for external sources to feed the infants among working mothers.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Breast Pump sector. Key strategic developments in the global Breast Pump market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global Breast Pump market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-breast-pump-market-by-product-open-system-1012

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Breast pumps are medical devices used to extract milk from lactating mothers. These devices are useful for employed women to continue providing breast milk to their babies while at work. In certain cases, these pumps help stimulate milk production when the babies are incapable of sucking milk. Furthermore, technological advancements such as the ability to separate fat content and instead surge high caloric value are projected to propel the global Breast Pump market growth.

The growing number of favorable reimbursement policies is likely to drive the growth of the breast pump market across the globe. Additionally, the offering of breast pumps under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), the women’s convenience. The increasing customer service, secured health plans, and varieties offered by various manufacturers coupled with the favorable insurance for positive child and mother health management will augment the growth of the global Breast Pump market. Apart from this, the rising number of working women and growing awareness about the immense advantage of breast pump is predicted to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the storing and filtering characteristics of breast pumps will further promulgate the global Breast Pump market expansion. Moreover, the supportive government initiatives and women's employment encouragement will have a positive influence on the market. However, the high prices and low availability of breast pumps are projected to impede market development.

Regional Dominance:

·North America exhibits the majority of the market share during the forecast period

North America Breast Pump market is estimated to account for the highest market share in the global Breast Pump market during the forecast period. The dominance is attributed to the high requirement of favorable reimbursement policies and high disposable income in the region, thereby boosting the growth of the Breast Pump market. In addition to this, the growing awareness among mothers and secured healthcare setup will further boom breast pump industry development.

Browse the full “Breast Pump Market By Product (Open System and Closed System), By Technology (Manual Pump, Battery Powered Pump, and Electric Pump), By Application (Personal Use and Hospital Grade), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-breast-pump-market-by-product-open-system-1012

This report segments the global Breast Pump market as follows:

Global Breast Pump Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Open System

closed system

Global Breast Pump Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

Manual Pump

Battery Powered Pump

Electric Pump

Global Breast Pump Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Related Reports:

Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/therapeutic-respiratory-devices-market-by-product-type-nebulizers-1275

Smart Inhalers Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-inhalers-market-by-product-inhalers-and-nebulizers-1273

Hearing Protection Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hearing-protection-devices-market-by-type-earplugs-and-1191

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-pharmaceutical-analytical-testing-outsourcing-market-report-2018-325647

Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-aesthetic-medicine-and-cosmetic-surgery-market-report-290508

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com