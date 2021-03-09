EXIT Realty Corp. International Awards Subfranchisor Rights to Michigan to Bill Pankonin

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, MA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that the subfranchisor rights to the state of Michigan have been awarded to Willard (Bill) Pankonin.



Bill is the Regional Owner of EXIT Realty Upper Midwest comprising Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin. He is also the Regional Director of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.



EXIT Realty Upper Midwest’s rapid expansion is testament to Bill’s skill in identifying and developing strong brokerage leaders. He joined EXIT Realty as a franchise owner in 2005 and quickly turned his attention to regional development less than a year later. Since then, the region’s footprint has expanded to include 90 brokerages and EXIT Realty Upper Midwest has twice been named International Region of the Year.



EXIT Realty Upper Midwest is a family operated company. Bill is a second-generation REALTOR® who works closely with son, Cade, in the region. “We have been able to double the number of new offices within the first year in all of our history of acquisitions,” says Bill. “Illinois proved to be the training grounds for large markets. Chicago and Detroit have many similarities, but the biggest draw was the current leadership they have in Michigan.”



“Bill and Cade are outstanding regional leaders,” says Mrs. Bonnell. “They have been instrumental in building through franchise sales, mergers and acquisitions, as well as sharing best practices with all of their brokers, managers and agents. We look forward to their extending their skill and expertise into Michigan.”



Michigan is currently home to 19 independently owned and operated EXIT offices and the Pankonin team has aggressive expansion plans throughout the state. “Cade and I have always been the ‘Lewis and Clark’ of the Upper Midwest,” says Bill. “We continue to plant the teal flag into communities where EXIT isn’t well-known. Our proven track record and passion to help our brokers and agents always comes first. Our goal to make a positive difference in the lives of our agents and their families continues to be the driving force behind everything we do.”



About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $6 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.



