Sales of Mining Equipment Market Share Anticipated To Grow to USD 327.2 Billion By 2026: FnF Research

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Mining Equipment Market in 2019 was approximately USD 150.7 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 327.2 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Boart Longyear Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Metso Corporation, Volvo, Atlas Copco AB and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Mining Equipment Market By Equipment (Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening, Drills & Breakers, and Others) and By Application (Metal, Non-Metal, and Coal): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Mining Equipment Market was estimated at USD 150.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 327.2 Billion by 2026. The global Mining Equipment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2019 to 2027”.

Mining equipment includes mining drills and instruments, earthmovers, crushing machinery and equipment, feeding & transportation equipment, among others. With the assistance of computerized remote control systems, high-tech operations, and complex machinery, metals and minerals are extracted from the earth. Mining operations can differ from earth depending on the type of metals and minerals to be extracted.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Mining Equipment Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/mining-equipment-market-by-equipment-surface-mining-underground-976

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Mining Equipment Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Mining Equipment Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Mining Equipment Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Mining Equipment Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/mining-equipment-market-by-equipment-surface-mining-underground-976

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/mining-equipment-market-by-equipment-surface-mining-underground-976

The segment of surface mining equipment accounted for a market share of over 41 percent in 2019 and is expected to continue to rise over the forecast period. Currently, nearly all metallic and non-metallic minerals along with a greater fraction of coal are extracted using surface mining methods which are expected to give the segment growth an impetus. Over the forecast period, metal mining is projected to emerge as the highest revenue-generating application category. Implementation of government schemes, local demand growth, and production capability enhancement is expected to fuel demand in metal exploration applications. The steps were taken by the Government of India to curb metal and mineral imports, and the implementation of a price floor on a few existing imports, are expected to examine regional demand for metal exploration. The changing exploration environment additionally contributes to the increased demand for mining equipment in the application for metal exploration. The coal mining market has a high potential for growth and is expected to gain momentum in the coming years.

Industry Major Market Players

Boart Longyear Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Metso Corporation

Volvo

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

LIEBHERR

Sandvik AB

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/mining-equipment-market-by-equipment-surface-mining-underground-976

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the mining equipment sector. Key strategic developments in the mining equipment market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the mining equipment market share are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Increased demand for metals has boosted the adoption of extraction equipment in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. In addition, due to the adverse climatic effects of excavating operations, manufacturers of equipment are developing energy-efficient equipment that has lower levels of diesel consumption. Manufacturers mount combustion catalysts, such as FuelSpec, with the goal of reducing emissions and fuel consumption during the process of extraction. This would also lead to the development of the demand for mining equipment in future years.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/mining-equipment-market-by-equipment-surface-mining-underground-976

The mining equipment market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the mining equipment industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types of equipment, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The mining equipment market is segmented based on equipment and application. On the basis of equipment segmentation, the market is classified into surface mining, underground mining, crushing, pulverizing & screening, drills & breakers, and others. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into metal, non-metal, and coal.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/mining-equipment-market-by-equipment-surface-mining-underground-976

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant in the upcoming years. Growing investments in advanced mineral mining tools in Australia and India have had a positive impact on the development of the regional industry. In addition, China is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years due to China's policy of promoting foreign mining investment. In addition, the country is witnessing the maximum demand for mining equipment that dominates the Asia Pacific region. The country's local manufacturers are increasingly upgrading and extending their product range to match domestic and foreign demand. Many local producers have built production facilities in the U.S. and Brazil allowing them to stay close to the miners.

Browse the full “Mining Equipment Market By Equipment (Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening, Drills & Breakers, and Others) and By Application (Metal, Non-Metal, and Coal): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/mining-equipment-market-by-equipment-surface-mining-underground-976

This report segments the mining equipment market as follows:

Global Mining Equipment Market: By Equipment Segmentation Analysis

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening

Drills & Breakers

Others

Global Mining Equipment Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Metal

Non-Metal

Coal

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the mining equipment market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 11.7%

It was established through primary research that the mining equipment market was valued at around USD 150.7 billion in 2019

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the mining equipment market in terms of revenue in 2019

The “Surface Mining” category, on the basis of equipment segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019

The “Metal” category, on the basis of application segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating in 2019

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Related Reports:

Elevator Ropes Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-elevator-ropes-market-by-core-type-fiber-1006

Pipeline Transportation Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-pipeline-transportation-market-by-type-oil-and-1008

Smart Fleet Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

Hydraulic Nut Splitter Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-hydraulic-nut-splitter-market-report-2018-industry-366829

Orthopedic Orthotics Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-orthopedic-orthotics-market-report-2018-industry-analysis-290682

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com