Financial Freedom Is Now Available to All with Caizcoin

/EIN News/ -- HEIDELBERG, Germany, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caizcoin is a decentralized financial solution and cryptocurrency that enables fast and cost-efficient international money transfers.



Caizcoin is the first to be certified as an official Islamic blockchain and cryptocurrency, its mission is to connect innovative financial solutions with humanity and values, allowing everyone to fairly participate in the modern financial world. Caizcoin was approved as compliant with Islamic financial law by Islamic scholars, opening the global cryptocurrency market to Muslims for the first time ever.

Founded in Germany, the Caizcoin team is composed of global, young, and dynamic leaders in business, technology, and finance. The skilled team was hand-picked to work in tandem with international scholars, economists, and finance experts for guidance to ensure Islamic values were infused into every aspect of their finished product.

It was imperative to these experts that Caizcoin follow guidelines from within the Islamic faith that align with the best moral utilization of the technology. By staying within the binding principles of Islam law, Caizcoin tokens will be used for financial good such as collaborating with organizations and institutions to enable Waqf and Zakat donations and Islam-compliant e-commerce.

Caizcoin is built on its own decentralized blockchain, making it infinitely more secure to its users. This dedicated blockchain guarantees faster, anonymous transactions, ledger accountability, and unmatched growth potential. The secure payment system, E-wallet, will control transactions in order to make the cryptocurrency secure for every investor.

Caizcoin encourages its global usage as a currency by offering a modern digital financial solution and API for third-party integrations. Worldwide investors to Caizcoin are exempt from fees until a certain ratio of withdrawal and will enjoy instant transfer of funds secured by blockchain technology. All vendors and partners within the network must adhere to the values and standards represented by Caizcoin.

The owners of Caizcoin are excited to announce that the private sale of the world's first truly global cryptocurrency is already underway and available to all.

