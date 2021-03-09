Annual 7.2% CAGR for Waste To Energy Market Size & Share is Expected to Surge to USD 29187.5 Million by 2026: FnF Research

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Waste To Energy Market in 2019 was approximately USD 17940.4 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 29187.5 Million by 2026. Top market players are Waste Management Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Suez Environment S.A., Construction Industrielles de la Mediterranee (CNIM) and others.

Energy production technologies dedicated to renewable platforms are contributing at a significant level as a replacement for conventional resources. The waste to energy production technologies involved the production of energy from waste material. This energy is considered as pure as well as renewable. The waste to energy production technologies is intended to serve the municipal corporation in reducing the waste as well as the emission from the waste. The energy is recovered in form of electricity or steam. There are primarily two classifications of waste to energy production technologies namely thermal and biological. The thermal energy production technologies involve pyrolysis, gasification, and incineration.

Waste occupies a significant landmass of usable land. In addition, it also emits toxic elements in the air as well as water bodies, thereby severely affecting environmental elements. Many solutions are been used for the reduction of the environmental impact of waste. One of the important solutions is the production of energy from waste. The production technologies have been evolving with continuous research and development in the field.

With the rising concern for waste management, the utilization of waste for the production of energy is gaining increased traction among the municipalities. This inclination towards waste utilization is majorly owing to the rising waste been generated worldwide. The rising waste also poses a potential hazard to the nearby environmental bodies which are additionally catalyzing the demand from the municipalities across the globe.

Industry Major Market Companies:

Suez Environment S.A.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

Construction Industrielles de la Mediterranee (CNIM)

Waste Management Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inv.

A2A SpA

Veolia Environnement SA

Hitachi Zosen Corp

China Everbright International Limited

China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited

Moreover, governments of different countries are supporting and funding environment-sustaining solutions. With major investment in smart city projects, waste recycling and energy production are expected to play a vital role in achieving eco-friendly and sustainable objectives.

The thermal technology for waste to energy production is expected to continue its dominance over the period under study. The market dominance is mainly owing to the increasing development and advancements in gasification and incineration technologies. The thermal technology-based WTE is also expected to exhibit the highest growth in the foreseeable future.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the waste to energy sector. Key strategic developments in the Waste to energy market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the waste to energy market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Rising concern towards waste management and advancement in waste processing and energy harvesting technologies are expected to be the key factor driving the growth of the waste to energy market. Rising waste levels, increasing focus on sustainable urban living, and growing energy demand are further fueling the demand for sustainable environmental solutions.

Additionally, governments worldwide are funding environment-saving technologies to reduce the environmental damage caused by the rising level of waste worldwide.

The waste to energy market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the waste to energy industry by practically splitting the market based on technology and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The waste to energy market is segmented based on technology and region. On the basis of technology segmentation, the market is classified into thermal and biological.

Regionally, Europe is expected to lead the global waste to energy market with Germany, France, and Switzerland contributing the highest in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The demand from major economies in the region such as China, Japan, and India is expected to be the primary growth factor for the Asia Pacific region.

Browse the full “Waste To Energy Market By Technology (Thermal and Biological): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/waste-to-energy-market-by-technology-thermal-and-1261

This report segments the global waste to energy market as follow:-

Global Waste to energy Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Thermal

Biological

