Dolby Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in Music for the Second Year in a Row

Dolby chosen for democratizing and innovating music and mastering tools

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For the second year in a row, Dolby has been among the top-ranked companies pushing the music industry forward.



“We are excited to be honored again by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative music companies,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Empowering creativity and self-expression is built into our DNA, and we are grateful to work with artists of all levels to bring their music and stories to life through our breakthrough technology.”

Over the last year, Dolby has transformed the audio recording, live streaming, and mastering spaces. Dolby On, an easy-to-use recording app, was built to deliver powerful audio processing with just one tap – it automatically analyzes content and applies just the right touch of EQ, compression, noise reduction, stereo widening, and more. From the app, creators can share directly to their social platform of choice, including live streaming to Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and more.

In 2020, many artists couldn’t easily access a studio anymore. We solved this issue through a major implementation of Dolby.io, Dolby’s new API platform, with SoundCloud. The result is SoundCloud Mastering, Powered by Dolby - which allows artists instant and affordable access to Dolby’s advanced technology, directly from their SoundCloud workflow.

Now, creators can have Dolby’s mastering technology analyze their track and listen the same way an engineer would - identifying the details, the sections, and musical transitions that give the song its unique story arc. Using the mastering profiles of choice, this detailed “sonic map” is then used to sculpt the tone and overall dynamic profile of the artist’s mix while prioritizing their creative intent.

Dolby Atmos Music, which Dolby was named to Most Innovative Companies in 2020 for, continues to grow and is now available to consumers in over 50 countries with a growing library of songs available from the world’s most prolific artists.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.



