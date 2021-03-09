Composites Market Size Hit USD 112 Billion by 2027; Global Industry Report by Recent Technology, Share and Growth Expansion, Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in composites market are Composite Solutions, Exel Group, Huntsman International LLC, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, Owens Corning, Veplas d.d., Solvay, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc. and Others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global composites market size is projected to reach USD 112.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. Increasing utilization of composite materials in 3D printing applications will broaden the horizons of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Composites Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Matrix (Polymer matrix, Ceramic matrix and Metal matrix), by Polymer matrix (Fiber {Glass, Carbon, Aramid} and Resin {Thermoset and Thermoplastics}) and by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics goods, Pipes & tank manufacturing, Consumer goods, Wind power, Maritime, Defense & aviation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the report, the global market value stood at USD 99.91 billion in 2019.

KEY DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles to Surge the Adoption of Composites



Electric vehicles (EVs) are witnessing skyrocketing demand as consumers are actively looking to reduce their spending on gasoline and lower emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 2.1 million EVs were sold in 2019. The key to enhance the energy-efficiency of these vehicles is to bring down their weight. Composite materials are expected to play an instrumental role in facilitating these requirements and research has been conducted in this area for over a decade now. For example, in 2010, Imperial College London and its European partners engineered a carbon fiber composite to make lightweight and high-strength body panels and structural parts for hybrid EVs. More recently, the Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and Systems Reliability in Germany initiated the Optimized Energy Management and Use (OPTEMUS) project in 2015. Funded by the European Union, the project has developed a composite that functions as a phase change material and effectively manages EV temperature and range. The vast potential of composites in EV manufacturing is, thus, foreseen to drive the global market in the upcoming years.





The other highlights of the report include:

Deep insights into the trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges shaping the market;

Actionable analysis of the market segments;

Tangible research into the regional developments impacting the market; and

Thorough evaluation of the key market players and their strategies.





Regional Insights

Prominent Presence of Industry Players to Favor Growth in the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific dominated the composites market share with a size of USD 43.76 billion in 2019 on account of the strong presence and robust operations of some of the biggest players in the composites industry such as Toray and Mitsubishi. These companies have been injecting large amount of funds into research and development to create new composite solutions and meet the rapidly rising demand for these materials from diverse industries in the region.

The market in North America is benefiting from the extensive utilization of composite materials by the region’s well-established aerospace & defense industry. In Europe, the market dynamics will be primarily shaped by the region’s massive automotive industry, increasing uptake of EVs, and favorable governmental policies promoting the adoption of lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing.





Competitive Landscape

Expansion & Acquisitions to be the Mainstay Strategies of Key Players

Chief among the strategies adopted by the key players in this market are the calculated territorial expansion and tactical acquisition activities. These strategies are aiding large companies in the market to widen their offerings, strengthen global market foothold, and penetrate emerging markets.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which region and the segment would dominate the market?

How will the companies surge sales of pulp and paper in 2020?

Which strategies would be implemented by players to strengthen their positions?

What are the challenges, opportunities, dynamics, and growth drivers of the market?





key industry Developments:

January 2020: Teijin Limited announced the establishment of the Teijin Automotive Center Europe GmbH in Germany, which will serve as a new base for technical operations for the company’s automotive composites business.

Teijin Limited announced the establishment of the Teijin Automotive Center Europe GmbH in Germany, which will serve as a new base for technical operations for the company’s automotive composites business. September 2019: INEOS Enterprises completed the acquisition of the entire composites division of Ashland Global Holdings, including a BDO facility in Germany. Ashland’s businesses in this domain boast combined annual sales revenue of USD 1.1 billion, with sites in the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.





