/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARK Investment Management, which has achieved amazing results due to its heavy holdings in Tesla, recently released its 2021 annual investment report.



Due to its outstanding and long-term vision in the field of technology, ARK's Big Ideas series of annual reports have been regarded as the"bible"of technology investment in the professional financial area in the past. After their legendary Tesla record spread all over the world, this year's annual report is even more eye-catching.

In this year's report, "Bull Queen" Cathie Wood led her ARK research team to put forward 15 ambitious and promising investment themes. In addition to the well-known Bitcoin, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving, some themes such as deep learning, next-generation gene sequencing, data center re-creation, and VRAR are also included.

In ARK's view, these themes are not only themes that can be focused on this year, but also have a huge market and investment space in the next few years.

In addition, they expect that some areas may be or are appearing extremely innovative and disruptive progress. Among them, Bitcoin may usher in a new era in which institutions are the main investment force. The data center industry is undergoing an earth-shaking technological revolution. Digital wallets will fundamentally affect the status of traditional banks around the world, and the sales of electric vehicles will explode by 20 times.The annual compound growth rate of VRAR is 17%.

The virtual world consists of video games, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

The virtual world is defined as a computer simulation environment that anyone can access anytime and anywhere. Nowadays, the interaction between daily social life and the virtual world is still in its infancy.

According to ARK's research, the revenue generated from the virtual world will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17%, which is expected to grow from the current $180 billion to $390 billion in 2020.Currently, the virtual worlds are independent of each other, but in the future, they may be connected to each other, and eventually grow into what futurists think of as "The Metaverse".

The augmented reality (AR) market will expand

In the past few years, large technology companies such as Snapchat, Facebook, and Apple have increased their investment in AR, encouraging the wider application of AR tools on the mobile side. By 2022, consumer-grade AR headsets will see a booming trend. ARK predicts that by 2030, the AR market can grow from less than$1 billion today to$130 billion.

Virtual reality (VR) will be close to reality in 2030

According to ARK's proprietary scoring system, nowadays, first-class VR wearable devices can only reach 10% of the human audiovisual experience. If consumer-grade VR devices are limited to the console game market, then VR wearable devices will be difficult to expand to the mass market for immersive experiences.If the price of a pure virtual reality interactive control system is comparable to that of a PC-based system, then before 2030, the production and cost curves of VR headsets will be similar to a curve that of smartphones.

The revenue of the virtual world may reach $400 billion in 2025

According to ARK's research, the global game market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16% in the next 5 years, from $175 billion in 2020 to $365 billion in 2025. The AR and VR market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 59% in the next five years, from a market size of$3 billion to$28 billion in 2025.

Many Internet giants and investment institutions have already paid attention to the layout in this field. As the leading company in holographic AR, WIMI Hologram Cloud is no exception. Weibo and other institutions strategically invested $61.58 million in WIMI, once again making WIMI arouse public attention.As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI is expected to become a leader in the field of holographic AR vision.WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyrights, WIMIranks first in China's holographic AR industry.The ultra-high reliability and low-latency communication of 5G communication technology are expected to solve the shortcomings of VR/ARduring the development. We believe that 5G+cloud will open the VR/AR scene and continue to release the vitality of the industry.

According to some public information, as a representative of holographic visual AR company in China, WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

Recently, WIMI won the bid for the second phase of holographic remote interaction between China Mobile and the media cloud platform. As a professional company for 5G communication holographic applications, WIMI has always been committed to independent R&D and investment in 5G core fields. WIMI fully integrates 5G, AR/VR, holographic communication, and other technologies. Besides, it will continue to strengthen close cooperation with industry partners such as China Mobile, and actively promote the application and practice of 5G holographic communication services.

WIMI services will be deeply integrated with 5G. With the cooperation of 5G's high speed and low latency, the average transmission delay of remote communication and data transmission from the system terminal to the service server is about 6ms, which is much lower than the 4G network transmission delay. It guarantees the Hologram AR's long-distance communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay. Moreover, it also assures the richness and diversity of multi-terminal remote coordination, and time interaction, which makes the collaboration of end + cloud collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications will enable WIMI's Hologram AR advertising business and Hologram AR entertainment business, as well as Hologram interactive entertainment, Hologram conference, Hologram social networking, Hologram communications, Hologram family, will be based on the core technologies of 5G+AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face change technology to achieve effective growth.

WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. It uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields. Moreover, it has core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face change, and holographic digital life and is seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities on a global scale. In the future, WIMI Hologram Cloud will expand the holographic ecology in the international market and aspire to become a leader in the global holographic cloud industry.

The latest development of computer holography makes holographic display from science fiction to reality. Holography and holographic display have great advantages compared with today's three-dimensional display. From smart glasses to car head-up displays and new electronics products, with the development of computing methods, the holographic display can become a viable alternative to AR for commercial applications.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), as the most promising next-generation mobile platforms, may completely change the way we perceive and interact with various digital information. The latest developments in display and optical technology, as well as the rapid development of digital processors, provide a new direction for further promoting the development of VR/AR.

5G's unique MEC edge computing technology is the key to ensuring low latency. It can fundamentally break through the localization of VR/AR, realize VR/AR cloud services, and provide users with real-time interactive experiences in large-scale variety shows, sports events, and other programs.

With the development of cloud VR technology, lightweight head-mounted displays are expected to be rapidly developed and popularized. The mobility demand for VR technology will increase immediately, and the demand for 5G technology will also continue to increase.

At present, VR has been widely used in industries such as real estate, exhibitions, games, and entertainment. With the arrival of 5G, VR is expected to unlock more business scenarios. The application of VR in the media field will also be further explored. The main business scenarios include live broadcast, news, film and television, marketing, and social networking. With the advent of 5G commercial use, the VR industry is entering a stage of rapid development and is expected toan important force to lead a new round of global industry change.

[Disclaimer] The copyright of this article belongs to the Antiprohense Research, the content is the author's personal views, this site only provides reference and does not constitute any investment and application suggestions. This site has the final interpretation right of this statement!

About Antiprohense

Antiprohense Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on financial market, with an emphasis on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. Antiprohense team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www. antiprohense.com