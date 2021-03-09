Global Adaptive Clothing Market is estimated to account for US$ 4,226.1 Mn by End of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive clothing is basically clothing designed especially for people with disabilities, the elderly, and even the physically infirm who might experience difficulty to dress themselves because of an inability to fully manipulate zippers, buttons, and other closure devices. People with physical impairments may need special clothing in order to make themselves comfortable and look presentable. Some of the features of adaptive clothing include, Velcro-type closures, open-back blouses, shirts, and dresses with Velcro-type closures, and zippers with easy-to-grasp pull tabs.



The global adaptive clothing market is estimated to account for US$ 4,226.1 Mn in terms of value by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel growth of the global adaptive clothing market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, “Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045: Results from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition”, published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, in September 2019, 463 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes in 2019 worldwide and the number is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2034.

Request for Sample Report copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2294

Market Opportunities:

Launch of products for children with special needs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global adaptive clothing market. For instance, in 2019, Kohl’s, a department store retail chain, launched Jumping Beans, SO, and Urban Pipeline specifically for children with special needs.

Moreover, launch of fashion shows for adaptive clothing is also expected to aid in growth of the marker. For instance, in February 2021, The Runway of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit organization, announced to host a one-of-a-kind drive-in adaptive fashion show on March 9, 2021, in Miami, FL, U.S.

Market Trends:

The demand for adaptive clothing is expected to be high in Europe in high prevalence of orthopedic diseases in the region. For instance, according to the study ‘Osteoarthritis in Europe: Impact on health status, work productivity and use of pharmacotherapies in five European countries’ that examined the impact of peripheral joint osteoarthritis across five European countries, UK (43.6%), France, (25.6%), Germany, (15.2%), Spain, (8.4%), and Italy (7.1%) recorded high prevalence of peripheral joint osteoarthritis, with majority of cases aging 55-74 years.

Moreover, high number of people with some form of disability is also expected to aid in growth of the global adaptive clothing market. For instance, according to The World Bank’s updated data in 2019, 15% of the worldwide population that accounts for one billion people experiences some form of disability and one-fifth of the estimated global population that accounts for around 110-190 million, experiences significant disabilities.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global adaptive clothing market include, Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, IZ Adaptive, Adaptions By Adrian, Professional fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Confort, Buck & Buck, PVH Corp., and others.

Buy-Now this Research Report for detailed market insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2294

Key Developments:

Major players operating in the global adaptive clothing market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2021, IZ Adaptive launched Game Changer Pant that helps to minimize possible causes of pressure sores.

Similarly, in February 2021, Nike launched FlyEase, the company’s hands-free shoe.

The adaptive clothing market is witnessing entry of new market players. For instance, in January 2021, Prada Group announced to join The Valuable 500, a global initiative that works to promote the needs of people with disabilities.

Emergence of Covid-19 has adversely impacted some businesses in the market. For instance, NBZ Apparel and Downs Designs Dreams reportedly halted all its operations during the pandemic.

The global adaptive clothing market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type:

Adaptive Dresses

Adaptive Tops & Pants

Others

End User:

Geriatric Population

Disabled Adults & Children

Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Cycling Wear Market, by Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Head Gear, and Eye Wear), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Direct to Consumer, Wholesale, and Online), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/cycling-wear-market-2355

Textile Auxiliaries Market – by Source (Natural and Synthetic), by Product Type (Pre-treatment, Dyeing, Finishing, Printing, and Others (Lubricating, Coating)), by Application (Clothing and Industrial), and by Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 – 2026

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/textile-auxiliaries-market-2395

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact Us: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com