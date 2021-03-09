All State Prison Guards ‘Will Wear Body Cams in Our Near Future’
Protecting Lives Just Part of the ‘Live Reality Show’ Plan, Says Popular New York JournalistBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prison corrections officers, guards, and their supervisors across America “will reduce violence and crime by wearing body cameras as part of a legislative movement,” according to journalist and former inmate Brandon M. Stickney.
“Many of the men I met during my incarceration had blood on their hands,” said Stickney, who has a Los Angeles film agent at work on a unique deal for his new memoir, The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison (Bancroft Press of Baltimore, MD).
“Police and inmates will act differently most of the time when all prison life becomes a live, unedited broadcast.”
“Public money—complete and seamless public accountability. While there’s no law yet approving such a first-time national plan, our federal government will save thousands of officers’ lives as the country finally gets to see just what’s going on,” said Stickney.
“Though former President Obama claimed ‘without exception or equivocation, the United States will not torture’ the incarcerated, it still happens daily, at all levels in our 50 states. This unknown war between inmates and officers has to stop.
“From officer drug dealing and prostitution to psychological abuse and murder, our history of failed corrections and failed prison reform is expensive, long and horrifying. Officer and inmate crime will be dramatically reduced as the nation realizes just where $80 billion in taxes is wasted annually on mass incarceration and wrongful death lawsuits.”
Stickney said, “State governors and taxpayers are directly responsible for officer aggression against inmates—some just days from being released—because they are trained to be Wild West jailors rather than professionals.”
Since chronicling his nearly two years of “bizarre” prison experiences in the controversial memoir, Stickney has volunteered for Florida Cares prison reform and lectured at Houghton College, offering the “education versus incarceration” program to inmates.
He served time in New York’s Wende, Elmira, Collins, and Marcy correctional facilities, before a probation transfer to Florida. The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison was a semifinalist for the Faulkner-Wisdom Nonfiction Award.
“Governors are the ultimate authority over state prisons, and taxpayers—you—are currently paying $80 billion for dehumanization, torture, and recidivism,” said the author.
“As long as this abuse continues there will be no real justice in our country. Governors indirectly employ torture tactics—tells you about the lack of morals or ethics among some elected officials. They will work with federal lawmakers to create ‘Live Prison Daily’ so every American may monitor prisons 24/7 from their own phones, computers, and TV sets.”
The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison includes Stickney’s personal journey after a “small time” drug conviction in New York. It’s a detailed expose on COs who deal in narcotics with inmates and commit atrocities such as purposefully scalding a handcuffed man to death in Florida’s Dade Correctional Facility. The unpunished, wrongful death was chronicled in “Madness,” a 2016 article from the New Yorker magazine by writer Eyal Press.
Stickney explained, “The silent wall of prison blue should be pulled down while inmate learning, rather than criminal activity, will take the forefront. I could see some prisons become better learning facilities than some of our own colleges and universities. This is the American way—when we find wrong, we transform it into good.”
As part of the “transcendent” (Kirkus Reviews) prison memoir, Stickney treated his incarceration as “a news story,” interviewing front line prison staff and nearly 100 inmates to get a clear picture of what so few Americans see.
“The focus on today’s prison ignorance shall change. It will be met with great resistance by some employees and unions, I predict, but this plan will change our human warehouses of death to a great example for the entire civilized world.”
Stickney said his “visionary idea of Live Prison Daily must be taken on by government, Hollywood, university partnerships, and the public to transform redeemable criminals into contributing members of a less violent and more productive world economy.”
CONTACTS:
Bruce L. Bortz, Esq.
Publisher
Bancroft Press
bruceb@bancroftpress.com
(410) 627-0608
Brandon M. Stickney
Author, reform activist
brandonstickney5@gmail.com
(727) 518-5631
Bruce Bortz
Bancroft Press
+1 727-518-5631
brandonstickney5@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn